Buchanan Galleries announces pioneering new SignLive service

Buchanan Galleries is the first shopping centre in Scotland to team up with a pioneering new service, SignLive, to help support the deaf community and improve their experience.

SignLive, a digital service that provides access to live British Sign Language interpreters quickly and easily, has now launched in Buchanan Galleries.

The service aims to remove barriers, improve customer experience and enhance access for people who use British Sign Language (BSL), and is now available in all sites owned by Landsec, including Buchanan Galleries, with the Glasgow shopping centre being the first to provide the service in Scotland.

Staff in the centre carry a card with a scannable QR code, and brands taking part in the initiative will have QR codes signposted clearly in windows that guests are able to use to access the service while shopping in the centre.

The news comes ahead of Sign Language Week (17–23 March), a flagship awareness week for British Sign Language and Irish Sign Language that is celebrated every year in March to commemorate the first time BSL was acknowledged as a language by the UK Government on 18 March 2003.

Steph Lotz, General Manager at SignLive, said, "We’re thrilled to bring SignLive to Buchanan Galleries, making shopping more accessible and inclusive for the Deaf community.

“With on-demand British Sign Language (BSL) interpreting, Deaf customers can communicate freely with staff and enjoy a seamless shopping experience. This is another step towards greater accessibility, and we’re excited to see more businesses prioritising inclusive communication."

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, said: “SignLive is a fantastic service that allows us to better support the deaf community, break down communication barriers, and enhance the experience for all our guests by simply scanning a QR code.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the first shopping centre in Scotland to introduce SignLive, and we hope to inspire other businesses to take similar steps in making their spaces more inclusive and accessible. Creating a welcoming, positive environment is one of our utmost priorities, and we’re always keen to hear how we can continue improving for our guests.”

Further accessibility facilities at Buchanan Galleries include:

Accessible parking: 68 disabled parking spaces are conveniently located close to the entrance lobbies on car park levels 2-5.

68 disabled parking spaces are conveniently located close to the entrance lobbies on car park levels 2-5. Toilets: Disabled toilets are available on the Ground Floor, First Floor, and Second Floor, and are accessible with a RADAR key.

Disabled toilets are available on the Ground Floor, First Floor, and Second Floor, and are accessible with a RADAR key. Quiet Hours: The centre provides quiet hours every Wednesday afternoon from 4pm – 5pm and every Saturday morning from 9am-10am. During this time, Buchanan Galleries will switch off the music in the malls and many stores.

The centre provides quiet hours every Wednesday afternoon from 4pm – 5pm and every Saturday morning from 9am-10am. During this time, Buchanan Galleries will switch off the music in the malls and many stores. Autism Aware: Some staff members are trained in Autism Aware, and there is always someone available to assist if required.

Some staff members are trained in Autism Aware, and there is always someone available to assist if required. Sensory Backpacks: Buchanan Galleries provides two sensory backpacks for hire free of charge from the centre management office. These backpacks include sensory toys and other items for those who experience difficulties processing everyday sensory information.