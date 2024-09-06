Buchanan Galleries Honours Emergency Service Heroes with Shopping Discounts

Glasgow shopping centre, Buchanan Galleries, announces savings and discounts for National Emergency Services Day available to local NHS and emergency service heroes.

Buchanan Galleries is celebrating National Emergency Services Day on September 9th by offering special discounts to emergency service workers.

NHS staff, emergency services personnel, and armed forces members with a Blue Light card can enjoy exclusive deals and discounts from high-street brands and local independent retailers when they present their card and ID in-store.

From big savings on the latest fashion, home furnishings, beauty products, or delicious food and drinks, Buchanan Galleries has a wide range of participating retailers that support the Blue Light scheme.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries said, “We’re proud to support those in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and armed forces by offering them some fantastic discounts and special offers as a token of our appreciation for their incredible dedication and hard work within the community every day of the year.

“Buchanan Galleries features a wide range of well-known brands and local favourites, providing emergency service workers great savings on fashion, home, and beauty, as well discounts on food, drinks and snacks in the mall.”

Other terms and conditions may apply, please ask in store for details.