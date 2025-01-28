Burns Night celebrations bring joy to HC-One Scotland care home residents across Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burns Night is a celebration of the life of the bard Robert Burns, his Scottish poetry, legacy and contribution to Scottish culture

HC-One Scotland care homes in Glasgow have kickstarted 2025 by celebrating Burns Night on Saturday, January 25, in true Scottish style with a night of tradition, culture, and goodwill.

Burns Night is a celebration of the life of the bard Robert Burns, his Scottish poetry, legacy and contribution to Scottish culture. Born in Ayrshire, Burns is not only regarded as Scotland’s most significant poet but also one of the world’s most influential, with iconic lines like “wee, sleeket, cowran, tim’rous beastie” from To a Mouse known by nearly every Scot.

This year, HC-One Scotland care homes hosted their own individual Burns Night celebrations. HC-One Scotland care homes combined the best of Burns Night festivities with an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of residents.

Wyndford Locks Kitchen team with haggis, Irn Bru and teacakes

Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Wyndford Locks Care Home, in Maryhill, Glasgow, enjoyed a traditional Haggis Burns Supper meal during a tasting session.

This was then followed by Scottish music being played, and residents listened to some Robert Burns poems and discussed these with colleagues. The Wyndford Locks kitchen team supplied treats such as Irn Bru, shortbread and teacakes.

Danielle Cunningham, HC-One Scotland’s Wyndford Locks Care Home Manager, said:

“Burns Night is always a highlight at Wynford Locks, and it's crucial to uphold these cherished traditions that many of our residents have celebrated throughout their lives. It was heartwarming to see our residents dancing, singing, and engaging with the fantastic young dance team.”

Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Greenfield Park Care Home, in Carntyne, Glasgow, devoured a delicious meal, complete with haggis, neeps, and tatties, accompanied by heartfelt Burns tributes. Residents also enjoyed poem reading, with decorations put up across the home in Scottish theme.

Residents enjoyed tasting Iron Bru, Haggis, Shortbread, Scottish tablets, oat cakes and chocolate tea cakes. This was followed by several games, including toss and pass the haggis, quizzes and readings of Robert Burns’ poetry.

Throughout the day, colleagues and residents were also involved in several activities, including online quizzes, activity books and home decoration. It was a perfect occasion to celebrate an evening steeped in age-old tradition as well as a chance to further develop the home’s links with the wider Glasgow community.

Every moment during the event honoured the rich legacy of Scotland’s national poet. The evening culminated in a lively ceilidh, with fantastic music that had many colleagues and residents dancing joyfully.

Adelle Bryant, HC-One Scotland’s Greenfield Park Care Home Manager, stated:

