Cala swings gates open to new Jackton playpark

By Felicity Carragher
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 16:16 BST
Families in Jackton are enjoying a brand-new play area, offering young people a range of fun and inclusive play opportunities.

Cala Homes (West) has elevated its provision for children at its Sequoia Meadows development and surrounding communities providing a warm and welcoming space for all.

Most Popular

The wooden playpark offers a safe environment for children and families to play and is located directly across from Cala’s current sales office and showhomes at Sequoia Meadows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Assistant site manager Greg McNeish and sales consultant Sarah Falconer officially opened the eagerly awaited park just in time for spring.

Sarah Falconer and Greig McNeish of Cala Homes (West) at the new playpark at Sequoia Meadows, Jacktonplaceholder image
Sarah Falconer and Greig McNeish of Cala Homes (West) at the new playpark at Sequoia Meadows, Jackton

Greg said: “We’ve been working hard to get the park open as soon as we could, so I’m pleased that children in the development and local area will be able to make use of the space. Hopefully we’ll start to see the better weather come in and it will provide a really fantastic outside play area for families to enjoy.

“At Cala, we believe it’s important to create outdoor spaces within our developments and this park is designed to do just that. We hope children can play, explore and create memories; we’re looking forward to seeing it being well used over the coming months.”

Sequoia Meadows, located on Eaglesham Road in the village of Jackton, currently offers a collection of four- and five-bedroom detached homes with a handful of final two-bedroom apartments now remaining.

Related topics:Cala Homes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice