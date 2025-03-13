Cala swings gates open to new Jackton playpark
Cala Homes (West) has elevated its provision for children at its Sequoia Meadows development and surrounding communities providing a warm and welcoming space for all.
The wooden playpark offers a safe environment for children and families to play and is located directly across from Cala’s current sales office and showhomes at Sequoia Meadows.
Assistant site manager Greg McNeish and sales consultant Sarah Falconer officially opened the eagerly awaited park just in time for spring.
Greg said: “We’ve been working hard to get the park open as soon as we could, so I’m pleased that children in the development and local area will be able to make use of the space. Hopefully we’ll start to see the better weather come in and it will provide a really fantastic outside play area for families to enjoy.
“At Cala, we believe it’s important to create outdoor spaces within our developments and this park is designed to do just that. We hope children can play, explore and create memories; we’re looking forward to seeing it being well used over the coming months.”
Sequoia Meadows, located on Eaglesham Road in the village of Jackton, currently offers a collection of four- and five-bedroom detached homes with a handful of final two-bedroom apartments now remaining.