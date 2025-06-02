Call for wholesale change in TV industry as first ever Glasgow Telly Festival comes to an end

The four-day festival showcased a fresh approach to creating TV programmes with a focus on collaboration, action and audience feedback. A mix of emerging TV talent and established stars worked together to deliver new, creative TV pilots that could become reality in the coming months.

Festival events included a live reading of six TV pilots created especially for the festival in less than two weeks. Hosted by Carol Smillie and starring celebrated actors Shauna MacDonald, Joe McFadden, Maureen Beattie, Robin Laing, Kim Allan and Cal MacAninch, it offered audiences the chance to vote on their favourites through the Studio Head app.

A total of 55 One Minute Pilot videos were recorded for the festival by Glasgow’s talented actors, writers and directors, and were shown on screens at pubs and other venues across the city throughout the festival weekend. A host of Scottish TV talent took part in the exclusive recordings including Elaine C Smith, Blythe Duff and Siobhan Redmond.

The festival opened with a panel discussion, hosted by STV presenter Laura Boyd, involving stars and creators of some of the most iconic Glasgow series. TV stalwarts Colin McCredie, Sanjeev Kohli, Jane McCarry and director Michael Hines chose the "One Minute Pilots" that caught their eye, and discussed their careers and the future of Scottish TV.

The Glasgow Telly Festival was the brainchild of Scottish author, producer and screenwriter Claire Duffy, who aimed to shine a spotlight on Glasgow’s TV talent while also driving change to help save the crisis-hit Scottish TV industry.

Claire Duffy said: “We’ve had an incredible weekend enjoying the work of the wonderfully talented TV creatives we have in Glasgow, and Scotland. We’ve shown that a new way of doing things can exist — but most importantly, we’ve proven without a shadow of a doubt the incredible appetite that exists for Scottish stories and talent. Audiences are waiting, we just need to take action and work together to produce the brilliant telly they deserve.

“I’ll be coming back down to earth for a while after such an amazing weekend and would like to thank everyone who has supported this first ever Glasgow Telly Festival.

" In many ways, the hard work starts here. Scottish TV has been in crisis for a long while, but from crisis comes opportunity and it’s time to grab that with both hands. The Glasgow Telly Festival will only grow from here — as Carol Smillie said yesterday, the Hydro beckons!

Audiences can still view and vote for pilots at: https://www.studiohead.co.uk/ and catch up with the festival action here: https://tinyurl.com/Handbagstudios

