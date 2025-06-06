Calling all lovers: Feel the tension at Buchanan Galleries with free Kylie pop-up event

Kylie fans in Glasgow for the pop star’s Tension Tour can experience the ‘tension’ themselves at a free, one-day-only pop-up event at Buchanan Galleries which promises fun and fabulous Kylie-themed prizes

Lovers visiting the city shopping destination today (Friday 6th June) can step into Kylie’s world of high-glam tension and take on a giant, custom-made Kylie buzz wire game – for free.

Participants who keep their cool, resist the pressure, and complete the heart-racing challenge without letting the tension take over and set off the buzzer can win prizes including Kylie tour T-shirts, tote bags, necklaces, caps, and Tension vinyls.

The free celebratory event will be held at Buchanan Galleries, Glasgow on Friday 6th June, on the ground floor by the Flower Wall near John Lewis, from 10am – with free prizes available while stocks last.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director of Buchanan Galleries, commented: “We’re spinning around with excitement to welcome Kylie Minogue back to Glasgow and marking the occasion with our free giant wire buzzer game – guaranteed to get hearts racing and pulses rising.

“We love to enhance our visitors’ experiences – whether they’re shopping for an event, the next season’s must-haves, or coming simply to soak up the atmosphere. Whether you're a lifelong Kylie lover or just want to feel thetension, don’t miss your chance to test your nerve, feel the pressure, and take the challenge in our one-day-only, fun game.”

Each participant will have three attempts to conquer the buzz wire challenge at Buchanan Galleries. The experience on Friday 6th June is free and open to visitors and fans of all ages, while prizes last.

To find out more about Buchanan Galleries, please visit https://buchanangalleries.co.uk/.