Campaign cautions Glasgow council over tourist tax plans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The council’s formal consultation on the planned visitor levy – which would apply to hotels, B&Bs, guest houses, hostels, and self-catering accommodation – is currently open to the public and industry. If approved, the earliest the levy could be introduced is 2027.
However, Back British Holidays, a national campaign advocating for stronger support of domestic tourism, has warned that introducing extra costs for overnight visitors could discourage travel at a time when UK holidays are already under pressure.
The campaign highlights consultation data showing that 21% of likely holidaymakers would cancel their trip altogether if a tourist tax were in place at their destination. A further 21% said they would still travel, but reduce their spending – posing risks for local businesses in the hospitality, cultural, and retail sectors.
Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:
“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.
“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.
“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”
The group’s latest report forecasts a 32% drop in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, alongside a projected £23.2 billion fall in visitor spending nationwide.
The campaign says measures like tourist taxes could deepen that decline and is calling for policies that support rather than penalise UK-based travel.
To learn more about the campaign or view the full report, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk