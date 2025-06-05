Caorunn Gin paints Glasgow red ahead of World Gin Day

Caorunn

Enjoy a complimentary G&T at Glasgow’s iconic Òran Mór venue on Saturday 14th June

Caorunn, Scotland’s handcrafted small-batch gin, has turned Glasgow’s iconic Òran Mór venue red in celebration of World Gin Day on Saturday 14th June. To mark the occasion, Caorunn will be hosting an exclusive one-day pop-up at the venue in the city’s west-end, which will be transformed into an immersive experience bathed in Carounn’s striking signature brand colour, red.

Visitors are invited to celebrate this day dedicated to all things gin in style with a complimentary Caorunn Gin & Tonic, served with the brand’s signature red apple garnish, offering a refreshing taste of summer.

Bringing the heart of the Highlands to the vibrant city of Glasgow, the reimagined bar will feature a host of interactive elements for gin fans to enjoy in true Caorunn fashion! Known for its refreshingly clean and crisp flavour, Caorunn is crafted using a unique blend of five handpicked Celtic botanicals and six traditional gin botanicals which are all expertly infused in the world’s only working Copper Berry Chamber, a process that sets it apart from other gins and delivers its perfectly balanced, iconic flavour.

From the moment guests arrive, they’ll be transported into the world of Caorunn. The experience will feature an immersive sensory table, offering guests an engaging way to discover the botanicals within the gin that make Caorunn so distinctive. Guests will be able to engage with both the spent botanicals and individual essential oils, enjoying a rich, hands-on experience.

Once guests have explored the key botanicals within this gin, they’ll be invited to enjoy a complimentary Caorunn G&T, experiencing firsthand how these elements are harmoniously infused to create a refreshing and distinctive flavour, offering attendees a chance to savour a shared experience in the company of friends. Along the way, guests will also be able to take advantage of several photo opportunities, snapping pictures amidst the beautiful botanical décor and interactive moments that will allow guests to capture the spirit of World Gin Day.

Sarah McDonald, Brand Manager at Caorunn Gin said: ‘’We’re so excited to welcome gin fans to our one-day Caorunn pop-up at Òran Mór for World Gin Day! Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the unique botanicals within our distinctively refreshing gin, while enjoying a complimentary G&T!”

The Caorunn Gin & Tonic is more than just a drink; it’s a vibrant, refreshingly delicious taste for gin lovers. The red apple garnish enhances the gin’s distinctive notes, including coul blush apples, making it the ultimate summer sip.

The Caorunn pop up at Òran Mór will be open from 12pm-5pm on the 14th of June – you won’t want to miss this free event!