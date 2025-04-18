Care home residents welcome egg-cellent arrivals in time for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Florence House Care Home in Govan are hatching new memories this Easter having welcomed five eggs from Incredible Eggs in April that have now hatched into ducklings ahead of Easter weekend.

Residents took part in a hands-on experience where they helped care for the eggs throughout April, and after much caring and nurturing enjoyed watching them hatch into five adorable ducklings. The ducklings will stay at Florence House care home for 10 days before they return to their original home at Incredible Eggs for a free-range, high-welfare life.

The arrival of the ducklings brings more than just joy and curiosity; it also has powerful therapeutic benefits with experts such as Dementia UK and Alzheimer’s Society highlighting that interacting with animals can reduce anxiety, boost mood, and ease distress, particularly for those living with dementia.

Additionally animal therapy can foster emotional connections and promotes calm among residents.

Jean Kent, aged 83

Audrey Mackenzie, aged 89, a resident at Florence House, said: “They’re absolutely beautiful and it’s so nice seeing them everyday in the home. I enjoy being able to hold and cuddle them. Nature is just wonderful, I’ve been looking forward to seeing them every day.”

The residents who live at Florence House Care Home in Govan are supported by in-home wellbeing enablers who provide engaging, unique and stimulating activities for residents to take part in.

Florence House wellbeing enabler, Leigha Cooke, who coordinated the initiative, said: "The residents at Florence House have loved the duckling experience, it’s been a real conversation starter that has helped to bring everyone together.

“It's been especially engaging for those who are living with dementia with animal therapy activities bringing a sense of purpose, connection and ultimately a great deal of comfort for our residents.

Audrey Mackenzie, aged 89

“Across the board, there’s a huge sense of excitement within the home - there's something really special about seeing a cute little duck hatching, growing and evolving right before your eyes.”

In many care home settings, people living with dementia are supported using doll therapy – where people are comforted and soothed by holding a doll or soft toy animal – and the egg hatching initiative is thought to provide the same benefits and comfort.

Sunita Poddar, founder and chief executive officer at Oakminster Healthcare said: “At Oakminster Healthcare we pride ourselves on providing personalised care for each of our residents and that is very strongly underpinned by our incredible wellbeing enablers and their dedication to providing stimulating - and unique – experiences for our residents.

“These small but meaningful activities provide our residents with a calming, comforting and relaxing experience.”

Allan Petrie, aged 61

Florence House in Govan provides care for up to 55 residents across nursing and residential care. The home has specialists available to support those living with dementia, in addition to those who need palliative care, respite care and those under the age of 65 who require care home support.

