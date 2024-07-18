Celebrate Sophie Gravia's new novel at Bookface Sip & Swap event in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With three best-selling novels to her name, Sophie Gravia is not only an accomplished author but also an NHS nurse and a single mum-of-two.

The 30-something writer first captured readers' hearts with her debut, A Glasgow Kiss, which originated from her lockdown blog detailing her online dating experiences and those of her friends.

On Sunday, August 4, we are delighted to celebrate the release of her fourth standalone novel, Hot Girl Summer, at the Bookface Sip & Swap event held at Maison by Glaschu.

The Bookface Sip & Swap format offers a unique experience where guests can participate in a book swap featuring 300 books from various genres. The event will also include a 30-minute Q&A session with Sophie Gravia, who will discuss her new book and share insights into her writing journey.

Open to all, the monthly Bookface Sip & Swap events are a fantastic opportunity for budding authors and avid readers to engage with successful authors and enjoy an uplifting afternoon among fellow book enthusiasts.

Sophie Gravia joins an impressive list of authors who have graced the sold-out Bookface events. Previous attendees include John Niven, Val McDermid, Alan Parks, Susannah Constantine, Sam Baker, Doug Allan, Lisa Gray, Helen Fitzgerald, and Nikki May.

Participants are encouraged to bring four books to join in the sustainable book swap, with 300 titles to choose from.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 4th August

Time: 10am- 1pm

Location: Maison by Glaschu

Join us for an inspiring and fun-filled morning celebrating great literature and the release of Hot Girl Summer with Sophie Gravia!

Tickets priced £20 are available from Eventbrite.