Celebrate World Ice Cream Day with a sweet deal from Buchanan Galleries
Two of the centre’s most indulgent sweet treat vendors, Millie’s Cookies and Batch’d, have teamed up to give Glaswegians a free scoop of ice cream with every cookie purchased on World Ice Cream Day (Sunday 21st July)*.
Millie’s Cookies, which is renowned for its oversized, freshly baked cookies and muffins, is offering the first 100 guests a scoop of its indulgent and creamy Baskin Robbins ice cream with the purchase of one of its premium cookies.
Similarly, Batch’d, which opened in Buchanan Galleries this March, stocks stacks of artisan baked goodies made via small batch production from a variety of local bakeries, will be serving a free cone or tub of its exclusive organic soft-serve ice cream with the first 100 cookies purchased from its wide range.
Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director of Buchanan Galleries, said “Whether it's a gorgeous summer’s day or a grey and drizzly afternoon, there is something undeniably delightful about savouring a creamy scoop of ice cream, which is why we wanted to treat our guests to some of our most delicious offerings to celebrate World Ice Cream Day.
“Both Millie’s Cookies and Batch’d are pioneers in all things cookies, cakes and sweet treats – and what better way to enjoy them than with a free scoop of ice cream?”
Offer available for one day only on Sunday, July 21 at Buchanan Galleries – and is available on a first come first serve basis. T&Cs apply. For more information, please visit: https://buchanangalleries.co.uk/
*T&Cs apply. Please see https://buchanangalleries.co.uk/free-ice-cream-world-ice-cream-day-tcs
