Celebrated wellbeing expert to host one-day Glasgow event

Celebrated wellbeing expert Tomaz Mueller - whose previous client-list includes celebrities and royalty - is to host a one-off wellness event in Glasgow next month.

Tomaz has been teaching Ayurvedic wellbeing practices for three decades - sharing wellness methods which are based on the world’s oldest healing techniques, and that rely on a natural and holistic approach to physical and mental health.

His client-list includes a number of celebrities and royalty, including Sarah, Duchess of York, who previously credited him with transforming her relationship with food.

Tomaz will visit Glasgow next month to host a one-day holistic health workshop, where he will share simple ways to incorporate Ayurvedic healing methods into everyday life for improved wellbeing.

Ayurvedic expert practitioner Tomaz Mueller

The event will be held at Healing Heather Holistics, Clydebank on 27 April from 10am to 5pm.

During the day, attendees can expect to learn…..

Their ayurvedic body type & how to benefit from more effective wellbeing actions

How monitor and analyse their pulse for optimum health

Effective detox methods to aid wellbeing

About wellbeing-boosting spices and home remedies based on ancient healing practices

The breathing practices that will transform their approach to everyday life

Tomaz Mueller, who now runs the Awakening Alchemy Retreat Centre in Aberdeenshire, said: “It’s a joy to be visiting Glasgow and I’m looking forward to sharing the everyday ways that we can improve our physical and mental health through traditional, proven methods that have worked for thousands of years.

“There’s a huge interest in health and wellness these days, quite rightly, and the Ayurvedic methods of holistic health are among the oldest, and most effective, wellbeing techniques in the world. You don’t need faddy treatments and expensive wellbeing tools to feel better - you just need to understand your body and learn the small steps to take care of it. And this is what I’ll be teaching on the day.”

Tickets for the event are available at: tomazmueller.kartra.com/page/ayurveda-workshop-glasgow-apr-2025