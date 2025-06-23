Champagne train makes tracks for Glasgow

One of the world’s poshest trains pays two visits to Glasgow within three days next month with champagne-sipping passengers tucking into a sumptuous seven-course meal.

The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle – described by actor Bill Nighy on TV as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” – will take them on a Spirit of Lunch trip on Friday, July 11.

Then on Sunday, July 13, there will be another longer trip over the picturesque West Highland route, which has been voted the world’s most spectacular rail journey.

The train, once part of the iconic Belmond Orient Express group, is famous for its food prepared by a chef who once cooked for Madonna and Princess Diana.

And passengers are handed their first glass of champagne within minutes of boarding over a red carpet laid across the station platform.

A spokesman said: “We won’t only be taking them on a trip through some of the world's beautiful countryside, we will be transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.

“To an era when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.”

The train even has its own musicians who serenade passengers while they dine, as well as an onboard conjuror who wanders from table to table to add an extra touch of magic.

The Northern Belle will depart from Glasgow at 11.20am on July 11, before picking up more passengers from Edinburgh Waverley at noon. It is scheduled to arrive back at 5pm.

On July 13, it will depart from Central station at 10.30am with passengers being served canapes and caviar blinis on boarding, followed by dinner later. That will arrive back in Glasgow at 8pm.

