Charity keeps police officers in Glasgow well-fed during Presidential visit by serving over 3,500 meals

Charity the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) has served over 3,500 hot meals and provided additional welfare packs to police officers across Glasgow, as part of its largest ever operation to support Police Scotland during the high-profile visit by US President Donald Trump.

The US President made a private visit to Scotland, travelling to his golf resort in Turnberry, Ayrshire, and opening a new golf course in Menie, Aberdeenshire, before he is due to return to the UK for a full state visit and meeting with King Charles III in September. During the visit, the President met with both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

For Police Scotland, the visit required the large-scale mobilisation of over 6,000 officers to ensure public safety and security in light of the high-level meetings, as well as public demonstrations surrounding the visit. This significant deployment included extensive operations in and around Glasgow.

Following the visit, Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said that this was “one of the largest operations that we have planned in the history of Police Scotland.”

RRT volunteers support Glasgow Police

Over the course of ten days, from 21st to 30th July, over 120 volunteers from the RRT worked together with Police Scotland and mobilised in Glasgow to cook and serve 3,660 free hot meals and refreshments to officers on the job. The volunteers worked multiple shifts at Dalmarnock Police Station and Govan Control Room to ensure police officers were well-fed and could sustain high levels of energy throughout the day.

160 RRT volunteers also spent over 640 hours preparing 26,000 welfare packs ahead of the event, which were then distributed to frontline staff at six additional locations across Scotland, including in Glasgow. Each pack included practical necessities, from protein bars, water bottles and suncream sachets to fruit and chocolate treats, helping officers stay nourished and refreshed over their shifts.

One of the senior police officers involved in the operation praised the RRT’s efforts and said that “the staff and volunteers went above and beyond to look after us and provided an incredible service.”

In total, the RRT delivered over 44,000 free hot meals and welfare packs across Scotland, which represented an investment of over £250,000, reflecting both the substantial resources required and the charity’s deep commitment to supporting frontline policing during this major deployment.

Glasgow Police enjoying RRT meals

The RRT, which is formed of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, has over 10 years’ experience supporting emergency services and vulnerable communities across the UK and worldwide. From major incident response to large-scale public events, the charity regularly steps in to provide hot food, welfare packs and practical support wherever it is needed most.

Ross Norman, RRT UK Operations Manager, said:

“We were absolutely honoured to be asked by Police Scotland to assist here in Glasgow during this large-scale operation. I’m incredibly proud of every single one of our volunteers who stepped up to support officers working long hours to keep the city’s communities safe.

“From early breakfasts to late-night meals, our teams were on the ground across multiple sites making sure officers had the hot food, refreshments and welfare packs they needed to stay energised and focused.

“This was the biggest operation we’ve ever delivered, and it truly demonstrated what the RRT is all about – putting compassion into action wherever it’s needed most. It was a privilege for us to stand alongside Police Scotland here in Glasgow and play our part in supporting those who work so hard to protect the public.”