Charity launches 'Heart//Work' campaign to share untold stories of adults living with 'Half a Heart'

Innovative Graphic Medicine project turns real experiences into illustrated stories, amplifying the voices of adults with single ventricle heart conditions (‘half a heart’), including 22-year-old Hannah Bradley, from Glasgow.

Based in the Midlands, but working across the UK, the Little Hearts Matter charity is taking a bold new approach to storytelling with Heart//Work, a Graphic Medicine project bringing to life the real, often hidden, experiences of adults living with single ventricle heart conditions.

Created in partnership with US-based design strategy firm, verynice, this project marks the company’s first international collaboration. It matched Little Hearts Matter members with professional illustrators to produce nine-panel comics exploring what “energy” truly means when living with half a working heart. These comics explore how energy management intersects with study, work, relationships, and self-worth - painting a vivid picture of what life really is like with a life-limiting condition.

Little Hearts Matter is the only charity in the UK & Ireland dedicated to supporting and empowering anyone affected by the diagnosis of a single ventricle heart condition (or ‘half a heart’). Since its inception in 1994, Little Hearts Matter has played a crucial role in advocating for awareness, providing resources and offering a supportive community for individuals and families affected by this condition.

Hannah Bradley

“In our community, energy isn’t just about how tired you feel. It’s about planning your whole life around limited capacity – physically, emotionally, and mentally,” says Lisa Davies, CE of Little Hearts Matter.

“With Heart//Work, we wanted to give our adult members the chance to tell their stories in their own way – unfiltered, authentic, and creative. It’s about dignity and recognition. These are stories that deserve to be seen and heard.”

Each comic is deeply personal. Hannah Bradley, 22, from Glasgow, focuses her comic on reframing the condition – not as a limitation, but a lens for growth; “It’s so easy to dwell on what’s hard,” she says. “I wanted my story to show that there's beauty in how we adapt and thrive, even if it’s not in the way we originally imagined.”

The visual storytelling approach taps into the growing field of Graphic Medicine, which uses comics and illustration to convey complex health experiences. Little Hearts Matter’s creative partner, verynice, is known globally for helping non-profits harness the power of design, and they saw this collaboration as an opportunity to reshape how health stories are shared.

The 'Heart//Work' Graphic Medicine project for Little Hearts Matter

“The stories shared by these young adults are raw, nuanced, and deeply human”. says Rebecca Ramirez, Project Manager and Design Strategist at verynice.

“Our goal was to honour their voices by helping transform lived experience into visual narratives that connect, educate, and inspire. Comics break down barriers – suddenly, a medical condition becomes a story anyone can engage with.”

The project builds on the success of Every Moment Counts, Little Hearts Matter’s co-produced animated film, created as part of its 30th anniversary last year, which became a finalist in the Smiley Charity Film Awards. Like the film, Heart//Work gives members a platform to speak out and reshape public understanding of life with a complex congenital heart condition.

“Our mission for the past 30 years has been to ensure that no one with a single ventricle heart ever feels invisible or unheard,” adds Lisa. “This project captures that mission perfectly. These comics are powerful, beautiful, and above all – real.”

For more information about Little Hearts Matter and to view the Heart//Work project, please visit help.lhm.org.uk.