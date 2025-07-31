Children from local charity treated to blockbuster summer day out at Glasgow Fort
The special outing saw the group, aged between five and 11, watch a private screening of hit film, Smurfs, at Vue Cinema while tucking into a selection of movie snacks.
Organised as part of Glasgow Fort’s long-standing partnership with YoMo, the visit offered a welcome chance for the children to relax, have fun and connect with friends.
YoMo – which works across North East and North West Glasgow – supports hundreds of disadvantaged children and young people every week through youth-led projects focused on empowerment, community connection and overcoming social and economic challenges.
Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “It’s always a privilege to welcome YoMo and the young people they support to the centre, seeing firsthand the joy that a great day out making memories can bring!
“Supporting local charities like YoMo is incredibly important to us, we know how meaningful a day like today will be for the children and their families, and we’re proud to continue to play a meaningful part in supporting young people throughout Glasgow and beyond.”
Agnes Forrest from YoMo, added: “Days like this mean so much to the children and to us. It’s about more than just a treat. Having opportunities like this to spend time together in a fun and relaxed setting helps build confidence and friendships. We really appreciate Glasgow Fort’s continued support.”
Other summer activity at Glasgow Fort includes a mini fairground and free character appearances – inspired by some of this year’s biggest films – which are running every weekend until 10th August, with no booking required. Characters will be located outside Primark from 11am–4pm each weekend.
Fairground tokens, available from the pop-up hut near the rides, offer discounts on all attractions: £2.50 per ride (excluding trampolines, which are £5). Standard pricing is £3 per ride.
For more information and to plan your visit, head to: https://www.glasgowfort.com/event/summer-event