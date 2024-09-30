Christmas Party Company Reveals Glasgow’s Biggest Festive Events For 2024!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the nights grow darker and the chill settles in, Glasgow transforms into a festive wonderland ready for magical Christmas celebrations. And if you’re heading to this top city for a festive party night, you’ll be spoiled for choice with the incredible array of outstanding venues.

From spectacular themed events and boozy bingo to traditional parties, there’s something for every group here in Glasgow. But if you’re not sure where to start with the party planning, then leading Christmas party experts Fizzbox are here to help. They’ve rounded up their top shared party picks in Glasgow for 2024, which’ll be sure to deliver endless fun, mouth-watering food, and a whole lot of festive merriment!

When: Various dates available

Disco all the way shared party night

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central Hotel, 36 Cambridge St, Glasgow G2 3HN

Price: From £59 per person

Experience fun and extravagance in equal measures this Christmas with a Glitterball Party Night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central Hotel. These festive evenings are the perfect way to celebrate with groups of friends, family, or work colleagues and are ideal for kickstarting the best time of the year! Start the merriment early by heading to the hotel’s bar for drinks, before the main event begins at 7:30pm. After drinks, head to the function space and take a seat for a sumptuous three-course meal, that’s followed by top entertainment from Clyde 1 Radio host Garry Spence. He’ll be spinning all the biggest tracks and will keep the party vibes coming all night long!

When: Various dates available

Where: Hampden Park, Letherby Dr, Glasgow G42 9BA

Price: From £55 per person

Dance your way through the decades with Disco All The Way - the ultimate party night in Glasgow! Situated at Scotland’s National Stadium, this evening of festive fun includes a complimentary drink on arrival and a delicious three-course seated dinner. Look forward to a truly excellent menu that boasts a variety of tasty options, with something for everyone to enjoy. After dinner, get ready to hit the dancefloor and party the night away with all the best-loved tracks from the 70s, 80s & 90s!

When: Various dates available

Where: Hamilton Park, Letherby Dr, Glasgow G42 9BA

Price: £65 per person

Gather your group and jingle all the way to Glasgow’s Hamilton Park, where this brilliant Booze & Bingo experience awaits - it’s a quirky alternative to a traditional Christmas party night that guarantees endless laughs, along with delicious food and dancing until late. Don’t fancy an evening experience? Then why not opt for the afternoon session of Booze & Bingo on the 7th or 8th of December?

Things begin with a glass of bubbly while you soak up the festive cheer. Then, indulge in a delectable two-course meal before hitting the pay bar for your favorite drinks. As the night continues, the real fun begins with the bingo; play for a chance to win fabulous prizes while a celebrity DJ keeps the atmosphere lively. Afterwards, throw on your dancing shoes and get ready to party the night away at this fantastic celebration!

When: Various dates available

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde, Phoenix Cres, Bellshill ML4 3JQ

Price: £47 per person

If planning a Christmas party sounds stressful, why not leave all the hard work to the brilliant team at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde? This year, their Christmas Spectacular party promises an unforgettable night and includes everything you need for a great time. You and your guests will be spoiled with a stylish, sparkling drinks reception, a mouth-watering three-course feast, freshly brewed tea or coffee to follow dinner, and a DJ and disco. Situated outside the city centre, this excellent venue offers a fun, yet laid-back atmosphere and will be sure to get you and your group feeling holly, jolly, and bright this festive season.

When: Various dates available

Where: Hampden Park, Letherby Dr, Glasgow G42 9BA

Price: From £65 per person

‘Tis the season to rock - Jingle Bell Rock that is! These incredible festive party nights at Glasgow’s Hampden Park Stadium are the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit with friends, family, or work colleagues.

On the night of your party, dress to impress and make your way to the venue, where a tasty welcome drink awaits. You’ll also be provided with a drinks token, which can be redeemed at the bar. As for food, prepare to indulge your senses in a lavish three-course festive dining experience, before the talented Union Anthems band dazzles you with a fusion of percussion and bagpipes. Afterwards, the resident DJ will be sure to keep the dance floor packed with all the best party bangers and floor-fillers until 1am! The drinks and festive fun will be flowing non-stop at these top party nights - book now, otherwise Yule be sorry to miss out!

When: Various dates available

Where: Hamilton Park, Bothwell Rd, Hamilton ML3 0DW

Price: £59 per person

Sleigh the festive season the right way with these Sparkle & Shine party nights at the city’s iconic Hamilton Park Racecourse. Filled with glitz and glam, you and your group of friends, family, or colleagues will head to the Grandstand, where you’ll each enjoy a glass of bubbly to start the fun. As the festive atmosphere sparkles around you, prepare yourselves for an evening of drinking, dining, and all-out Yuletide merriment! Get stuck into a decadent three-course dinner that’s packed with seasonal flavours, before dancing your way through to the wee hours with the resident DJ - they’ll be spinning all the latest and greatest tunes that will see you throwing all your best (and worst) dance moves!

When: Various dates available

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central Hotel, 36 Cambridge St, Glasgow G2 3HN

Price: From £35 per person

Transport yourselves back in time and experience some of the funkiest disco hits ever with these party nights at the DoubleTree By Hilton Glasgow Central Hotel. You and your fellow guests will be treated to a fun and festive evening packed with delicious food, drink, and an unforgettable evening on the dance floor. Throw on your best partywear and head to the bar where you’ll be able to purchase some tasty drinks before the main event. It won’t be long until the call for dinner is heard and guests take their seats, ready to experience the most delectable three-course meal of the year - expect plenty of seasonal flair!

After dinner, the fun continues with the resident DJ, who will keep you moving to Christmas classics and chart-toppers until the very end. Perfect for groups after a traditional Christmas party, these evenings offer the perfect setting for fun, frolics, and more festive merriment than you can shake a bauble at!