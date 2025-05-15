New survey from Showcase Cinemas reveals 63% of Brits say watching films at the cinema improves their mental wellbeing

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cinema trips can work wonders for our mental health, a leading psychologist has revealed.

Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week (13th – 19th May), renowned TV psychologist and author, Dr. Linda Papadopoulos has highlighted the surprising wellbeing benefits of watching a film on the big screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes as a study, commissioned by Showcase Cinemas, reveals almost two-thirds of Brits (63%) say watching films at the cinema improves their mental wellbeing, with a similar amount (62%) agreeing they enjoy movies more in a cinema setting as opposed to at home.

Cinema trips boost mood, reduce stress and enhance wellbeing, says leading psychologist

The immersive experience also provides vital escapism, with a staggering 86% stating that the cinema helps them switch off from everyday life.

Dr. Linda Papadopoulos, psychologist, stated: “Watching films, especially in the immersive setting of a cinema, can positively impact our emotions and wellbeing. Movies offer a unique blend of emotional release, perspective and escapism.

“Engaging with a powerful story on the big screen stimulates the brain’s reward system, releasing dopamine, which can boost mood and reduce stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But beyond chemistry, there’s also a sense of connection – being in a shared space, experiencing the same emotions with others taps into our innate need for belonging.

“Unlike watching at home, where we’re often distracted or multitasking, the cinema invites us to fully switch off from daily life and emotionally engage – and that kind of focused escapism can be incredibly therapeutic.

“Showcase Cinemas’ survey reveals over half of Brits (55%) manage to watch between one and four films at the cinema a year. If we can add just a couple more to that over the course of 12 months, it could work wonders for our mental wellbeing.”

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’ve always believed in the power of film to inspire and uplift people, and our latest research confirms just how impactful a trip to the cinema can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s the joy of sharing a film with others, the emotional connection to a great story, or simply enjoying a couple of hours to escape everyday stresses, the cinema has the ability to support wellbeing which can be rare to find.”

To purchase tickets this Mental Health Awareness Week, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: www.showcasecinemas.co.uk