City of Glasgow College student becomes female cadet for Marella Cruises

Marella Cruises’ female cadetship scheme has seen an increase in female cadets, with eight female cadets onboard for this summer season.

Marella Explorer has seen the most female officers in Marella Cruises’ history for summer 2025 and one is 23-year-old Milena Jevric from Stirling, Scotland and a previous City of Glasgow student.

One of the eight female officers, Milena, felt nervous at first when starting her first job on the bridge but learned to adapt very quickly due to the support she had around her.

Inspired by a desire to travel, she discovered the merchant navy and attended an open day at City of Glasgow College, eventually being sponsored by Chiltern Maritime.

Fellow female cadets Agnieszka Przytula and Emily Gordon join Scot, Milena Jervic, on Marella Explorer

She is the first in their family to pursue this career and first woman too. She feels fortunate to work with other women in the industry and is most excited about traveling, meeting new people, and advancing her career.

During her cadetship, she worked on various vessels, including a tall ship, Royal Navy Batch 2 OPV, super yacht, and ferries.

Joel Hipple, Head of Marine and Port Operations, Marella Cruises said: “Having this many female members of staff on the bridge onboard Marella Explorer is a massive milestone for Marella Cruises. Our future is to have a whole female bridge team onboard our ships, and we hope this celebration of a 50% female workforce on the bridge showcases how important this is to us as an ocean cruise line brand.”

To apply for the cadetship programme with Marella Cruises and Watermark, applications can be submitted here: https://watermark.cc/marella-cruises/.