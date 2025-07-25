Clydebank home care agency is one of the top 20 home care providers in Scotland

Alltogether Care Services has won an award for being one of the top 20 home care providers in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 772 home care providers in Scotland and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in Scotland received the award from the leading reviews site for home care which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

Alltogether Care Services

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

"People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Alltogether Care Services has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Scotland!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laureen Kelly, Managing Director at Alltogether Care Services, said: “We’re incredibly proud to share that Alltogether Care Services has been named a ‘Top 20 Rated Home Care Provider’ in Scotland for six consecutive years.

“This award is based on reviews from our amazing clients and their families. It reflects the care, compassion, and dedication our team puts into everything we do. Thank you to everyone who took the time to leave a review, and to our incredible staff who make this kind of recognition possible every single day.

“We are excited to continue to grow within the areas we support and for our new planned adventures.”

To see Alltogether Care Services’ reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432207391

Please follow this link for the full list of winners. https://www.homecare.co.uk/awards/