Coatbridge and Bellshill MP visits housing development to celebrate award-winning site manager

Frank McNally, MP for Coatbridge and Bellshill, visited Barratt Homes’ Calder Gardens development today to celebrate award-winning site manager Alistair Grant, and discuss the wider benefits of the development for the local community and economy.

The visit comes as Alistair Grant, Site Manager at Calder Gardens, secured his second NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award, a prestigious industry accolade recognising exceptional standards in homebuilding.

Alistair’s success is testament to his ambition and skill. It also serves as a beacon toto other young tradespeople who are seeking opportunities available through the sector. Alistair joined Barratt Homes, part of Barratt Redrow, in 2007 as a site labourer, working his way up through roles as trainee assistant site manager, assistant site manager, and finally achieving the role of site manager in 2015.

Winning the Pride in the Job award for a second time places Alistair among the top 5% of site managers in the UK, demonstrating his exceptional leadership, attention to detail, and technical expertise. His achievement also reflects Barratt Redrow’s ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and supporting skills development within the construction industry.

Alistair Grant, Site Manager at Calder Gardens and two-time NHBC award-winner, commented: “Winning the Pride in the Job award is a testament to the hard work of the entire team here at Calder Gardens. It’s fantastic to be recognised for delivering homes of the highest quality, and to have the opportunity to showcase that work to Mr McNally today.”

Speaking at the visit, Frank McNally MP said: “Developments like Calder Gardens play a vital role in meeting the housing needs of families across Coatbridge and Bellshill while supporting skilled jobs and apprenticeships locally.

“I was pleased to meet Alistair and the team to learn more about this project see the hard work and expertise that goes into the delivery of quality homes for families in the constituency.

“Tackling the housing crisis and fighting for a skills revolution have been top of my agenda since my election to Parliament, and it’s encouraging to see the contribution Barratt Redrow is making here in Carnbroe.”

Calder Gardens, located just off Carnbroe Road in Coatbridge, offers a collection of modern, energy-efficient homes designed for first-time buyers, growing families, and downsizers. The development benefits from excellent transport links into Glasgow and surrounding areas and is helping to deliver much-needed, sustainable housing in North Lanarkshire.

Andy Curran, Managing Director of Barratt Homes West Scotland, said: “This award is recognition of Alistair’s exceptional leadership and the outstanding quality of homes his team continues to deliver.

“His commitment to managing and motivating his team, maintaining the highest build standards, and ensuring every home meets our stringent quality expectations has been instrumental to our success at Calder Gardens.

“As a national housebuilder, we remain committed to building high-quality homes while creating local jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities, and Calder Gardens is a great example of how we’re supporting regeneration in Coatbridge and addressing the housing shortage with energy-efficient, sustainable solutions.”

Barratt Redrow, one of the UK’s leading housebuilders, continues to play a central role in tackling Scotland’s housing challenges while supporting the local economy and helping to close the construction skills gap.

