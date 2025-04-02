Coatbridge McDonald's donates £8,000 to local cause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funds were raised by the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation – utilising proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge across Scotland

Coatbridge McDonald’s restaurant, owned and operated by local Franchisee Alan Halliday, has made a significant contribution to Scottish charity, MND Scotland. The organisation received a total of £8,000, plus extra support from the McDonald’s team.

There are around 450 people in Scotland currently living with motor neuron disease (MND). On average, almost 200 people are diagnosed each year in Scotland. MND Scotland is the only charity dedicated to directly supporting people with the condition across the country and is funded entirely by donations and grants.

In 1981, police officer John Macleod set up the Scottish MND Association from his living room, two years after he was diagnosed with motor neuron disease aged 33. For over 40 years, MND Scotland has provided practical, financial, and emotional support to anyone affected by the illness, whilst also funding essential research into effective treatments and hopefully one day a cure.

Cheque Handover

The donation will go a long way in helping MND Scotland continue to make time count for those affected by motor neuron disease by providing families access to two fully equipped and accessible lodges.

The donation was made possible by the ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees, and the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland. The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee, Alan Halliday, who owns and operates the Coatbridge restaurant, said: “We are delighted to support MND Scotland with this donation. The work the charity does to support those suffering with motor neuron disease is incredible. I am sure that this donation towards supporting families in respite is the start of a great partnership in the future.”

Lynne Wiseman, Fundraising Lead for MND Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Coatbridge McDonald’s restaurant for this generous donation and their commitment to making a real difference in the lives of families affected by motor neuron disease.

“Finding suitable holiday accommodation can be difficult and often frustrating when you’re living with MND. MND Scotland offers families affected by MND access to two specialist holiday lodges in two stunning Scottish locations in St Andrew's and Oban, allowing them to create precious memories with their loved ones.

“The donation of £8,000 from Coatbridge McDonald's, made possible thanks to a 10p carrier bag charge, will help MND Scotland continue to provide much-needed respite to families affected by the disease. Together, we can work towards our vision of a world without MND".

In 2024, proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge were used to donate £2 million from Scottish McDonald’s restaurants, which was shared across 130 charities.