Commonwealth Games mascots spotted in Glasgow

Gold Coast 2018 mascot, Borobi, and Birmingham 2022 mascot, Perry, arrived into the city early this week ahead of a secret project being undertaken by Glasgow 2026.

All three mascots were taking part in a event with the city's children and young people, details of which remain secret for now and are expected to be released later in the year.

Clyde met Perry off the train from Birmingham New Street, at Central Station before interacting and meeting local people in the station. Clyde also travelled to Glasgow Airport to pick-up Borobi who arrived from Australia. Clyde met both mascots with their own specially created name plates.

All three mascots will be making appearences throughout the city over the coming weeks and people are being encouraged by organisers to share their suggestions on social media as to where Clyde should take Borobi and Perry, whilst they are visiting. Fans can get involved by using #Glasgow2026.

Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games takes place next summer from July 23 to August 2, exactly 12 years on from when the city previously held the Games in 2014. Glasgow 2026 is set to showcase 10 sports, across four venues in the city with nearly 3,000 athletes from around the world expected to take part.

It is anticipated that the Games will recruit 3,000 volunteers to support the event and with recruitment due to begin later this year.

To find out more about Glasgow 2026 visit www.glasgow2026.com

