Couple find homely haven with townhouse at Cala’s Jordanhill Park in Glasgow

Elaine Hegglin, 68, and her partner, also called Elaine, have embraced a modern, flexible way of living, by moving into a spacious and easily-customisable Cala townhouse at Jordanhill Park, located in Glasgow’s West End.

Having fallen in love with this beautiful and popular part of the city, the couple lived in a large, early-20th-century house for many years. However, to better accommodate family members such as Elaine’s adult daughter who has learning difficulties and lives with them for several months at a time, as well their visiting elderly mothers and grandchildren, the couple sought to upsize to a more manageable home that could provide ample space and flexibility for all guests to live comfortably under one roof.

It was during a walk through the West End that the couple discovered the Jordanhill Park development and were immediately smitten.

Elaine said: "My first impression of the area was simply love at first sight. To find somewhere so close to the city centre yet surrounded by so much green space, it felt like a quiet little haven compared to the busier area where we previously lived. I also loved the way the former land has been sympathetically restored into this beautiful collection of homes.”

After arranging a visit to the Cala Homes’ show homes at Jordanhill Park, the couple immediately knew they’d found the perfect place to call home.

They ultimately chose the Elder townhouse, a contemporary design that perfectly fits their needs with five spacious bedrooms.

Elaine said: "The Elder was exactly the type of home we were looking for, especially as we’re always accommodating our visiting family members who we enjoy hosting. The open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area is our favourite space - it’s so light and airy thanks to the stunning bi-fold doors, and it’s simply perfect for entertaining family and friends. It’s also a very warm and energy efficient home, which will be ideal during the winter."

With the generous space the Elder townhouse offers, Elaine’s daughter is able to have the entire second floor of the property to herself, complete with an en-suite and utility space. Elaine added: “It was important to us to ensure my daughter could have her own independence when staying with us, all while still being in the same home as us. Thanks to the three storeys, she’s able to have her own living space.”

The property also featured the opportunity for the couple to choose either a recreational space or an extra ground floor office, with Elaine choosing the latter. She said: “With so much fantastic and flexible space, we can easily convert our downstairs office into an extra bedroom for when our elderly mothers come to visit. This means they can avoid the stairs and stay with us comfortably.”

“Our new Cala home has been a dream and the on-site Cala team have been so helpful. The house itself is stunning inside and out, with so much natural light and space

“We were lucky enough to reserve early and from our very first visit to receiving the keys to our new home – the whole process only took three months. The team were absolutely fantastic and were always on hand to help us with advice and any extra help or questions we had. The whole thing just felt seamless from start to finish.”

"We couldn’t be happier with our decision to buy a Cala home. The combination of location, design, and the overall low maintenance and quality of the house made it the perfect choice for us."