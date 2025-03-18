Crossbasket Castle appoints Head Mixologist as part of  multi-million-pound development

Ahead of the upcoming launch of its new hotel and entertainment-led restaurant, five-star Scottish hotel Crossbasket Castle has appointed Panos Dimou as Head Mixologist.

Crossbasket Castle is set to welcome guests to its newly unveiled hotel this weekend, following a £20m investment to transform the historic destination. Nestled within 14 acres of pristine Scottish countryside, the expansion introduces 40 upscale bedrooms and an exclusive entertainment-led restaurant, Trocadero’s.

With more than 15 years’ experience working in high-end luxury hotels, Panos studied hospitality and tourism management in Greece, and spent much of his career in Mykonos and Switzerland. He perfected his craft in the iconic five-star Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St Moritz, where he worked as a bartender in its Nobu restaurant for two years, before moving to Glasgow in 2016.

As the new Head Mixologist at Crossbasket Castle, Panos will elevate the drinks offering at the venue to create a distinctive experience for guests, and will work closely with the kitchen to marry flavours to the menu.

Panos Dimou, Head Mixologist

Living up to its tagline ‘Where Champagne Flows and Anything Goes’, the Trocadero’s bar promises an impressive menu of champagnes to ensure luxury with every sip, while its well-stocked bar of the finest wines and spirits has been carefully curated to showcase the very best of premium brands.

The cocktail list at Trocadero’s embraces a bygone era as it transports guests to the 1920s with drinks aptly named after expressions from the decade. Trocadero’s signatures will include;

The Flapper– a name that embraces the bold and unconventional woman who was free from traditional societal constraints, uses a mix of Absolut Vodka, with bold citrus flavours including lime, lychee liqueur and peach bubbles to bring this renowned persona to life.

Cash or Check– which was used to ask if you could kiss now or later, will playfully marry Botanist Gin with yuzu sake, elderflower, cucumber, lemon and apple foam.

It’s the Berries– used to express that something was exceptionally good will combine Absolut Vodka, Crème de Mure, plum sake, lemon, blueberry shrub, ginger, ginger beer and Peychaud’s.

Gatsby 75– transporting guests to the renowned era inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, will bring Botanist Gin, Italicus, Gold Earl Grey Tea, lemon and Tattinger Brut Champagne together as a true celebration of the golden era being embraced by Trocadero’s.

Panos Dimou, Head Mixologist at Crossbasket Castle, said: “We are creating something truly special at Crossbasket Castle. This is a place where attention to detail is crucial and we are taking exceptional care when selecting the ingredients and products that we use.

“Our drinks menu will have the finest selection of wines, spirits and champagnes, as well as a highly desirable cocktail menu, which offers a blend of theatrics and a sensory feast that will set it apart from anything else in Glasgow.

“At Trocadero’s the bar offering will be a central part of the experience, and not just an add on to the restaurant. When you bring in the entertainment aspect, you create an electrifying atmosphere that will draw in guests from all around the world.”

Graeme Green, Managing Director of Crossbasket Castle, said: “The introduction of Trocadero’s at Crossbasket Castle will set a new benchmark for hospitality in Scotland. Panos’ years of knowledge combined with his experience from other notably extraordinary five-star hotels is a fantastic addition to our already incredible team.”

Crossbasket Castle opens the doors to its new hotel and entertainment-led restaurant, Trocadero’s, this Friday (21 March). Don’t miss out on the exclusive opening offers and be one of the first to experience the new luxury escape. Book your stay now via www.crossbasketcastle.com/offers/hotelopeningoffers.