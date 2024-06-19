Cumbernauld Peace Garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cumbernauld Environmental Society has decorated the Peace Garden in Union Flags to commemorate the heroic sacrifices of the British and Commonwealth troops who were involved in the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.

Please do come along to the garden to spend a few moments in reflection and gratitude for the freedom they achieved for us today.

There will be an open day in the garden on Saturday, July 20 between 10am and 2pm. Please do pop in at some point to see the garden and experience the beauty, peace and tranquility of our natural environment.

Free Outdoor Gym Membership! There is no charge to join our outdoor gym which meets in the Peace Garden on Ivanhoe Road every Saturday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Why not join us for some fresh air, physical exercise, great company, a chance to make new friends, improve your physical, emotional and mental well-being all at the same time?

In return for a little bit of work in the garden these benefits are available at no cost and we even throw in a cuppa and roll too!

You don't need to be an expert on gardening but simply willing to lend a hand in the many tasks required to ensure the Peace Garden remains one of the most valuable assets that Cumbernauld possesses.

It genuinely brings so much peace and tranquility into people's lives in the midst of all the chaos of 21st century living. See you on Saturday at 9.30am!