Cumbernauld Rotary Club
Thanks to the support Bill Gates foundation has given to Rotary we are now in the position to announce that as of this month only eight cases of polio have been recorded so far this year - four in Pakistan and four in Afghanistan.
Many thanks to all our supporters who have made the drive to eradicate polio so successful.
Among our next planned initiative is a collection on behalf of Poppy Scotland in Asda on June 29. This is Armed Forces Day and we are proud to support those who have fought so bravely on behalf of our country and now need our help in rebuilding their lives.
The money collected from the Wishing Wells at Caulders and in the town centre in June and July will go towards local charities. Many thanks to those who recently donated the terrific sum of £380.03 to the Wishing Wells.
If you would like to help us play an active role in the local, national and international communities, please do consider joining us at Cumbernauld Rotary. Our secretary Ken would be happy to hear from you on 07857 646 699.