Cumbernauld Rotary Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As you may already know Rotary is determined to play an important role alongside the Bill Gates Foundation to eradicate the threat of polio worldwide.

Thanks to the support Bill Gates foundation has given to Rotary we are now in the position to announce that as of this month only eight cases of polio have been recorded so far this year - four in Pakistan and four in Afghanistan.

Many thanks to all our supporters who have made the drive to eradicate polio so successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among our next planned initiative is a collection on behalf of Poppy Scotland in Asda on June 29. This is Armed Forces Day and we are proud to support those who have fought so bravely on behalf of our country and now need our help in rebuilding their lives.

Tell us your local news.

The money collected from the Wishing Wells at Caulders and in the town centre in June and July will go towards local charities. Many thanks to those who recently donated the terrific sum of £380.03 to the Wishing Wells.