Dallahan brings its biggest Glasgow show yet to St Luke’s

Fresh off celebrating a decade in music, Glasgow-based folk innovators Dallahan return for their biggest hometown show to date on April 18 at St Luke’s. Following their widely praised 10-year anniversary gig at Celtic Connections 2024, the band is back with a self-curated folk event, featuring Kris Drever & Eamonn Coyne and Hannah Rarity.

Dallahan, formed in 2013, has grown from a Glasgow-based folk outfit into an internationally recognised force in world-folk fusion, incorporating elements from Scottish, Irish, Balkan, and North American traditions. Their high-energy live performances and musical versatility have seen them tour 25 countries, performing at Cambridge Folk Festival, Celtic Connections, Tønder Festival, Milwaukee Irish Fest, and many more.

The night will also feature Kris Drever & Eamonn Coyne, an iconic duo whose rare reunion promises to deliver spellbinding folk guitar and banjo interplay, and Hannah Rarity, a BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year winner, whose powerful and expressive vocals have earned her a place among Scotland’s most exciting contemporary folk artists.

“This isn’t just another gig – it’s a celebration of the music and community that shaped us,” says Jack Badcock, lead singer and guitarist of Dallahan. “Glasgow is home, and we’ve poured a lot into making this night something special. Having Kris Drever & Eamonn Coyne and Hannah Rarity join us makes it all the more exciting. There’s something really powerful about sharing the stage with artists who have influenced us over the years.”

Dallahan’s return to Glasgow is a major event for Scotland’s live music scene, drawing attention to the city’s status as a hub for folk and traditional music innovation. The night will be a showcase of Glasgow’s folk community – past and present – bringing together artists who have shaped the scene and continue to push it forward.

St Luke’s, Glasgow on April 18

Book your ticket here: https://tickets-scotland.com/dall1