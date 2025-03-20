Dallahan with special guests at St Luke's
Having last performed in Glasgow at Celtic Connections in 2024 to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, the World-Folk four piece return and invite two very special guest acts to join them on the bill for what they are calling their own micro-festival at St Lukes.
Bringing along with them artists that are loved and admired by the band, Dallahan will close the night for what will be their biggest hometown gig to date. Three award winning acts in one night will make this a very special night which anyone with the vaguest interest in folk music will not want to miss!
Dallahan with Kris Drever & Eamon Coyne and Hannah Rarity play St Luke’s on Friday April 18.
Doors: 7.30pm
Tickets: £25.50.