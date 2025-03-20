Dallahan with special guests at St Luke's

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:44 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 13:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The internationally acclaimed Dallahan return to their hometown of Glasgow for a specially self-curated night of folk music.

Having last performed in Glasgow at Celtic Connections in 2024 to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, the World-Folk four piece return and invite two very special guest acts to join them on the bill for what they are calling their own micro-festival at St Lukes.

Bringing along with them artists that are loved and admired by the band, Dallahan will close the night for what will be their biggest hometown gig to date. Three award winning acts in one night will make this a very special night which anyone with the vaguest interest in folk music will not want to miss!

Dallahan with Kris Drever & Eamon Coyne and Hannah Rarity play St Luke’s on Friday April 18.

Doors: 7.30pm

Tickets: £25.50.

Related topics:GlasgowTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice