Dazzling theatre production raises £3k for LGBTQ+ young people

A Scottish charity has been blown away after dazzling theatre performances have managed to raise £3000 to support LGBTQ+ young people.

Performing the critically acclaimed Kinky Boots, Theatre South Productions (TSP) partnered with LGBT Youth Scotland to raise funds to support the vital work carried out by the charity.

As production wraps up, the charity has praised the TSP team and thanked audiences for their generous donations ahead of Pride celebrations.

Kinky Boots, featuring music by Cyndi Lauper and a story by Harvey Fierstein, has inspired audiences worldwide.

Kinky Boots Finale.

Nick Cohen, Chair of TSP, expressed excitement for the future: “Over the run of the show last week, our team has been on an incredible journey with our audiences, filled with laughter, tears, and countless memories shared with our community.

“While we’ve reached the curtain call for this production, we have many fond memories to look back on and we’re all so pleased we were able to raise these funds for LGBT Youth Scotland.

“This show is about accepting ourselves and celebrating our individuality, something many of us struggle with because of the prejudices we face in the world today.

“The work LGBT Youth Scotland does is vital, as many young people face such a struggle in living a normal life.

Kinky Boots.

“We had such an incredible reaction from the crowds when we dropped a Pride flag in the finale, floating down as the cast sang ‘Just be who you wanna be’, everyone in the room could feel the love and support.

“We hope our show can inspire some of these young people, while the funds raised will support essential on-the-ground efforts.”

More than 7000 people watched the performance over the five days in May, and while the closure of Kinky Boots marks the end of an exhilarating show it also sets the stage for next year's even more ambitious production.

Doro Weber, Partnerships & Communications Manager at LGBT Youth Scotland, said: "What TSP has managed to achieve with their production of Kinky Boots is nothing short of incredible.

“We’re incredibly grateful to their team for how wonderful they have been to work with during this partnership, The funds raised will go a long way in helping us support LGBTQ+ young people across Scotland.”

The fundraising success comes at a poignant time as communities prepare to celebrate Pride Month, a period of reflection, celebration, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

LGBT Youth Scotland, Scotland's national charity for LGBTQ+ young people, supports young people in all aspects of their lives through the provision of youth work, and support to see them use their voices to create change inequality and human rights.

They believe Scotland can be a place where all young people can thrive and flourish, and they work alongside young people to remove those barriers; working with young people individually, and amplifying their collective voices to influence change.