Deafblind people in Glasgow attend major international event
The DbI Outdoor Network has been meeting in different countries on an annual basis since 2012, providing deafblind people with the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and build relationships together. Over the years, attendees have made new friends and look forward to seeing them every year. This year, the event was hosted in Largs by Sense Scotland, a national charity and specialised social care provider.
Throughout the week, the international visitors and their support staff enjoyed a range of activities, providing opportunities to enjoy Scotland’s unique sights, sounds, smells, tastes and textures. The week began in earnest with a visit to Millport’s scenic shores, where attendees enjoyed a visit to the famous Sweetshop, rides on Mapes of Millport’s quadricycles, and activities with Sense Scotland’s Arts team.
Following on from the visit to Millport, guests enjoyed a sunny visit to Dean Castle Country Park, boat and bike experiences at Castle Semple Muirshiel Regional Park, and sampling of Scotland’s special dishes – the pizza crunch went down very well.
Thursday evening saw the grand finale of the event: a spectacular traditional ceilidh, where guests were joined by members of Deafblind Scotland, Sense Scotland’s Board of Trustees, and talented performers including the Hamilton Highland Dancers, accordionist Murray, and Sense Scotland musicians Dave, David and Matthew. The room was filled with smiles, laughter, and tears of joy as guests celebrated an incredible week of friendship, adventure, and Scottish hospitality.
Angela Clements, Chair of Sense Scotland’s Board of Trustees, said: “As Chair, I am thrilled that Sense Scotland was able to host such a successful international event, especially since it was coincidently held in my own home town of Largs!
"I felt honoured and humbled to be amongst such wonderful people at the ceilidh on Thursday night, with an atmosphere of pure love and happiness. My sincere thanks to all those involved including the organisers, musicians, artists, and all the carers and people supported from near and afar, who made it such a beautiful experience to remember.”
Jon Fearn, member of the Deafblind International Outdoor Network, added: “The whole week was simply magnificent. Everyone I have spoken with had a wonderful holiday and, as always, these weeks make a huge impression on all the support staff involved.”
Amanda Graham, one of Sense Scotland’s Support Practitioners who attended the week, said: “The experience was absolutely amazing for all the people supported – they were able to do and experience things that they may not normally have the opportunity to do and experience in everyday life. Everyone’s needs were met from accommodation to catering and nothing was too much trouble.”
Following the massive success of this year’s event, plans are already underway for next year’s DbI Outdoor Network in Denmark, which has a high bar to meet.
