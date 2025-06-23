Decades of dedication: Asda Maryhill colleagues reach 240-year milestone

Colleagues at Asda Maryhill are celebrating a milestone moment as seven team members hit an eye-watering 240 years of service between them.

Jacqueline Rodger and Donna McFadyen have each been with the retailer for 25 years, while Sharon McFadyen has clocked up an impressive three decades at the store.

Rachel Brown has hit 40 years while Angela McEntee celebrates a remarkable 45 years of service with Asda

Annemarie McCann marks 40 years this summer after starting work with Asda in August 1985, just weeks before her 16th birthday.

Gwen Spence has been working with Asda for 35 years

“I’d just left school when I started working in the grocery department,” she says. “I came in through a scheme to support young people getting into work and I was delighted to be made permanent after that.

“Through the years I’ve worked not just in grocery, but in home and leisure, admin and the cash office too.

“Things have changed a lot since I started out back in the 80s. The uniforms for one thing! We used to wear a dress – not great for moving things around on the shop floor, and the polo shirts are much better. But the important things have stayed the same.

“We’ve always had fun and as well as colleagues, I’ve got wonderful friends through my work at Asda. As a company, they’ve always been very flexible and supportive, and while I’ve cut my hours down as I’ve got older, I have no plans to go anywhere soon!

Annemarie McCann started work with Asda in 1985

“I live a five-minute walk away from the store, and after all this time it’s like a home from home.”

Just a short while behind Annemarie is colleague Gwen Spence who has spent 35 years with Asda. Not only has the mum-of-three devoted decades to the store, two of her daughters now work there too.

“When I started I was 23 and a young mum,” recalls Gwen. “It was a great place to work around the kids and over the years it’s become more than a job. It’s one big family – almost literally in my case because my daughters Teigan and Stephanie work here too and my other daughter and husband have also been with Asda at one time or another.

“Where we are, we’re right at the heart of our community and it’s always lovely for our regular customers to know they’re going to find a friendly and familiar face when they come to do their shopping.”

Andy Claase, General Store Manager at Asda Maryhill, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for seven colleagues to reach such high milestones, with 240 years combined just for our store here in Maryhill.

"It says something about the culture and how the team looks out for each other that these incredible colleagues have stayed with us for so long. Each and every one of them is a credit to Asda, and a pleasure to work with.”