Dental group opens patient slots amidst NHS crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Up to 9,500 new patient places available in Glasgow practices

One of Scotland’s leading independent dental groups has announced a major patient recruitment in Glasgow to alleviate the NHS dentistry crisis.

Family run Scottish Dental Care, is increasing NHS and private patient capacity by 2,000 patients for dental services at its Gorbals Dental Practice, 1,000 in Bishopton, 1,000 in Barrhead and 5,500 in Cardonald, with a total 12,500 new patient spaces open across Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative aims to address the severe shortage of dental services, highlighted by recent statistics showing that over 14,000 NHS dental patients in Scotland have faced severe delays in receiving treatment​​.

Cardonald Dental Clinic

Following its acquisition of the Gorbals clinic last year, the family-run Scottish Dental Care has increased its NHS and Private patient capacity to meet the overwhelming demand for dental services.

Recent data shared by the British Dental Association showed that 1.8m people in Scotland have not had an examination or treatment in the past three years, underscoring the urgent need for more dental appointments, as many clinics remain at full capacity and unable to manage the backlog of appointments exacerbated by the pandemic.

Lynn Hood, Chief Executive at Scottish Dental Care said: “Scots are suffering long wait times and severe delays in NHS dentistry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dental sector is still recovering from the pandemic with most dental clinics at capacity and unable to take on new patients or even manage the backlog of appointments that has accrued over the past few years.

Co-Founder and Director of Dentistry at Scottish Dental Care and Advanced Dentistry, Philip Friel

“In response, we have invested significantly to be able to grow our portfolio to welcome new clinics into the group, as well as expanding surgeries and welcoming new dentists and support staff to try and address some of the huge patient demand across Scotland.

“With up to 2,000 new patient spaces available at Gorbals Dental Practice, we want to help as many adults and children as possible in the area look after their teeth, educate them on the benefits of good oral health and hygiene and ensure long term healthy smiles.”

Gorbals Dental Practice offers a comprehensive range of high-quality NHS treatment as well as an array of cosmetic treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-Founder and Director of Dentistry at Scottish Dental Care and Advanced Dentistry, Philip Friel, said: “We are committed to addressing this crisis by providing high-quality, timely dental services to those in need.

Co-Founder and Director of Dentistry at Scottish Dental Care and Advanced Dentistry, Philip Friel

“Maintaining healthy teeth and gums is extremely important and goes far beyond just having a perfect smile.

“Research highlights the far-reaching benefits of good oral hygiene, from reduced risk of heart disease and diabetes to improved mental health, contributing to the overall quality of life.”

Glasgow-headquartered Scottish Dental Care has established itself as a major player in Scotland’s dental sector, growing to 21 practices based throughout the country, from Inverness to Dumfries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owned by brothers and founders Philip and Christopher Friel, Scottish Dental Care consists of more than 80 dentists, employing more than 200 team members, and serving around 250,000 patients. Philip continues to practice ensuring that patient care and clinician wellbeing remain top priority at each of the clinics and he is regarded as one of the country’s pre-eminent dentists.

Advanced Dentistry is a subdivision of Scottish Dental Care, with two dedicated clinics in Glasgow and Castle House Dental Clinic in Inverness. Advanced Dentistry practitioners also travel to other practices in the group, providing state-of-the-art cosmetic dentistry, teeth straightening, dental implants and facial aesthetics.

To register as a new patient in Gorbals, call 0141 201 5080

To register as a new patient in Barrhead, call 0141 800 7866

To register as a new patient in Bishopton, call 01505 80 55 44

To register as a new patient in Cardonald, call 0141 882 9800