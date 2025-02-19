Discover the best of Belfast!

Each area of the city has its own character and charm with a variety of shops, restaurants, cafes, museums and attractions.

Whether you’re planning to ‘shop ‘til you drop’ in Victoria Square, take the kids to Belfast Zoo, explore the Ulster Museum or visit Titanic Belfast, thanks to the compact nature of the city, there is so much you can do in a day.

And, thanks to Stena Line, enjoying a daytrip in Northern Ireland’s capital city has never been easier.

The Swedish-owned ferry company is inviting customers to leave their cars, and cares, at home and enjoy a hassle-free, daytrip to Belfast.

Crossing the Irish Sea in just two hours and 15 minutes, passengers can relax, unwind and enjoy the unrivalled style and comfort of Stena Superfast.

Your holiday starts the second you set foot onboard and those seeking instant relaxation are invited to take a dip in the jacuzzi or enjoy some time out in the sauna at the Pure Nordic Spa, where day-trippers are also entitled to 20% off all treatments.

It really couldn’t be easier, all that is left is to plan how to spend your day. To help, Stena Line has compiled a list of family-friendly adventures you can enjoy in Belfast.

St George’s Market

· Open from Friday to Sunday, the vibrant St George’s Market is home to 150 traders offering anything from antiques to bread, and seafood to sweet treats. On Saturdays, musicians and bands play live music while you get a taste of the quintessential essence of Belfast.

Explore Belfast City Hall

· The heart of civic life in the city, Belfast City Hall first opened its doors to the public in 1906 and a tour of the local council’s home is not to be missed. Keep your eyes peeled for its stained glasses windows that pay tribute to those who lost their lives in The Great Famine and take a stroll in the Titanic Memorial Garden.

Titanic Belfast

· No day trip to Belfast would be complete without a tour of Titanic Belfast. Just a few minutes’ walk from where the famous ship was built and launched in 1911 take a self-guided tour of Titanic’s story from conception through to its first and final journey across the Atlantic. Split over nine, interactive awe-inspiring galleries, Titanic Belfast is not to be missed.

Explore the Ulster Museum

· Home to treasures past and present, there’s something for everyone at Ulster Museum. Rich collections of art, history and natural sciences will take you on a journey across the globe and through time as you come face to face with dinosaurs and marvel at modern masterpieces.

Templemore Baths

· A new visitor experience for 2025, Templemore Baths is rooted in the Victorian era and is bursting with Titanic and Belfast shipyard history. Proudly restored, this Victorian bathhouse still functions as a public swimming pool. Enjoy a tour of the building from a team of expert local guides who will help you dive deep into the buildings fascinating history.

Start your day with a great value meal from the Taste Restaurant and bag yourself a bargain in the Onboard Shop where you’ll also receive a £5 off shopping voucher if you spend at least £30.

Or simply relax and unwind in The Living Room or upgrade your trip and enjoy the luxury of the Stena Plus Lounge or the Hygge Recline Lounge.

Prices start from just £20 per adult and £10 per child for a return trip to Belfast and for an additional £4 passengers can pre-book a Metro Daylink Card.

The Metro Daylink Card provides unlimited travel on all Metro and Glider bus services throughout Belfast, including from Belfast Port into the city centre.

Stena Line’s day trips to Belfast take place daily until 17th December. For more information visit stenaline.co.uk/special-offers/day-trip-to-belfast.

