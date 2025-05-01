Domino’s Cambuslang supports local charities with 2758 meals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Domino’s Cambuslang Supply Chain Centre provided the equivalent of over 2758 meals to charity through its partnership with FareShare in 2024. From January to December last year, 1.3 tonnes of surplus food was collected from the Cambuslang SCC.

Domino’s aims to achieve zero waste to landfill and reduce food waste by meticulously managing stock inventory. Where it’s impossible to avoid surplus food, Domino’s distributes it to those who need it most.Surplus food, including cheese, meats and dips, collected at the Cambuslang SCC, are redistributed through FareShare’s network of charities throughout the country. In 2024, Domino’s Pizza supported over 900 charities via its partnership with FareShare, providing much needed support to those in need.

By supplying FareShare with surplus food, Domino’s helps extend a lifeline to those in need, while tackling a crucial role in its own sustainably strategy, mitigating carbon emissions by reducing food waste. In 2024, Domino’s saved a total 36 tonnes of CO2 and nearly 48 million litres of water through donating surplus food to FareShare. In 2024, Domino’s reduced food waste by more than 35% compared to 2023. While waste accounts for only a small portion of their overall emissions, reducing it is part of a broader strategy to lower greenhouse gases. Domino’s remain committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Will Hill, Head of Communications and Sustainability said: “With one in three children experiencing poverty and one million elderly people skipping meals due to financial concerns, we are committed to partnerships with the likes of FareShare that help provide a critical service to those in need across the country. We are very proud of the Cambuslang SCC team for helping donate nearly 1.3 tonnes of surplus food and we look forward to growing this partnership to support as many more people as possible.”

Ruth Downes, Head of Development at FareShare said: “We are so grateful to Domino’s for their ongoing generous support for FareShare. Together, we ensure that good quality surplus food goes to our network of charities across the UK, including after school and breakfast clubs, hospices, and homelessness shelters, instead of going to waste. All these groups are all working harder than ever to provide people with essential support services, bringing them together around food, strengthening communities and changing lives. Thank you for helping FareShare make the food go further.”