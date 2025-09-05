Dr Feelgood and Nine Below Zero 'A Shot Of Rhythm and Blues' April 2026 Glasgow date announced

Nine Below Zero will be touring the UK with their friends Dr Feelgood in support of their new album ‘Blues Power Volume 1’.

One of the greatest British RnB bands Nine Below are very excited to announce that they will be joining their friends Dr Feelgood for the ‘A Shot Of Rhythm and Blues’ 2025/2026 UK Tour - Bringing two of the finest UK Rhythm 'n' Blues bands on one incredible bill.

The fourteen-date run will include Friday, April 3, 2026 at Slay, Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking about the tour, Dennis Greaves explained: “We’re going out with our good friends Dr Feelgood for a shot of RnB. To go along with these dates, we will be promoting our new album Blues Power. These double headed shows are real fun!”

In addition, the tour will see Nine Below Zero promoting their new album ‘Blues Power Volume 1’ which will be released on Monday, September 22 on CD with details of the Vinyl release coming very soon.

Blues Power Volume 1’ is a collection of the best Blues tracks recorded by the band over the past 20 years, all compiled here on one record.

Previously unreleased material along with a collection of the best Blues performances have been selected, remixed and remastered with great care by Wayne Proctor, breathing new life and continuity to these outstanding tracks.

It’s the first time the band have put together a Blues compilation and really shows them to be masters of their craft in this genre which is their trademark sound but which they have never before laid down on one singular album.

Nine Below Zero are not a band going through the motions, they are expert storytellers and musicians and ‘Blues Power 1’ is just the start of their Blues Power journey.

The album was produced, mixed and mastered at The House Of Tone Mix Suite, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom by Wayne Proctor with additional engineering by Chris McNally.

The release includes stunning art and design by Paul Bevoir which complements this thoughtful collection of blues music from one of the greatest British RnB bands.

Blues Power Volume 1’ is available to pre-order at: ninebelowzero.com/shop

Nine Below Zero are:

Sonny Greaves (Drums/Vocals)

Anthony Harty (Bass Guitar/Vocals)

Mark Feltham (Harmonica/Vocals)

Dennis Greaves (Guitar/Vocals)

A Shot Of Rhythm and Blues’ 2025/2026 UK tour will visit the following venue:

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Venue: Slay, 24 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UL