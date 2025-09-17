East Kilbride optometrist awarded eye care medal by Specsavers founders

Optometrist Faayza Haq has been honoured for looking after the eye health of East Kilbride by Specsavers founders Doug and Dame Mary Perkins.

Faayza is one of only five Specsavers optometrists from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland to receive the Doug Perkins medal for clinical excellence this year. Winners are invited to an awards dinner in their honour and also receive £1,000 in prize money.

They received their medals on stage at the Specsavers Professional Advancement Conference (PAC) held at the ICC in Birmingham on Sunday 14 September. PAC has been running for more than 30 years and has become one of the largest and most valued clinical conferences for Optometry and Audiology professionals in the UK and Ireland.

About the win for Faayza, Specsavers founder Doug Perkins, says: "Our mission is to change lives through better sight and hearing. This year’s winners are all shining examples of how our optometrists and audiologists do that every day. Congratulations to all of them."

Faayza qualified as an optometrist in early 2011 from Glasgow Caledonian University and - other than short periods of locum work - has worked at Specsavers, including during her pre reg year. She was nominated by her team for this award in recognition of her incredible clinical skills and commitment to patient care and for ‘consistently delivering positive and memorable customer experiences and being always willing to help, support and mentor her colleagues.’

Faayza says she is honoured by the award, which is in recognition of her focus on clinical excellence through accessible eye care services. She says: "Having the Independent Prescribing qualification has expanded the services I can offer and been such a huge benefit to our patients. I have treated many patients with eye conditions that otherwise would have been sent to the hospital to wait for hours sometimes to be seen. For me, being an optometrist for me has always been about giving my patients the best care and ensuring that they feel listened to and taken care of. The team works extremely well together in store to deliver that best outcome for the patient and I’m so happy to be part of that and win this award."

She adds: "I’m proud that Specsavers East Kilbride is a key part of the neighbourhood health service. We have built strong relationships within the community, working closely with key healthcare providers and are working together to improve quality of life for local people."