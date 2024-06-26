Elderly care home residents and primary pupils go head-to-head in classic egg and spoon race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elderly care home residents and primary school pupils in Uddingston have come together to host a special sports day, proving age is just a number as they focus on a summer of sport.

The event, which took place at Renaissance Care’s Rosepark home, saw the two generations come together as they formed teams to take part in classic games such as the egg and spoon race, table tennis and basketball as well as newer additions like bean bag target and shoot the goal.

The sun shone as residents and pupils enjoyed a delicious summer spread of sandwiches, cakes and fruit - not to mention plenty of sweet treats. The day ended with all children being awarded a special sports day medal from the residents.

The children from nearby St John Paul II Primary School, have been visiting the care home regularly for the last three years spending time with the residents chatting, reading, listening to music and taking part in a biweekly knitting bee.

Grace Ross 79, Emily Charmley 73, Archiebauld Martin 77

Elizabeth White, aged 79, resident at Rosepark Care Home said: “The sports day brought back so many happy memories of my own childhood. The kids energy and enthusiasm gave us all the boost we needed, so much so I won shoot the goal!”

Colin Bulloch, aged 73, resident at Rosepark Care Home said: “The partnership with the school is great, the children light up the place every time they visit and bring is so much joy.

“I really enjoyed the sports day, especially table tennis which was always my favourite. I loved playing with the youngsters and even managed to draw one match.”

Lauren Kenny, Operations support Manager, Renaissance Care, said: “The sports day was a huge success, the sense of camaraderie shone through as residents and pupils worked together in teams to compete in the various games. Meaningful activities such as these are so important for residents’ physical and mental wellbeing and are a big part of the work we do here at Rosepark to encourage active lifestyles.

Thomas Bow 83 with St John Paul II Primary School pupil

“The partnership with St John Paul II Primary School has been fantastic, the mood instantly lifts every time the children visit. There are more similarities than you would think between old and young people - older people like to have fun, just like the rest of us.

“The sports day was an opportunity for our residents to share experiences with the younger generation, reminisce on their younger days and evoke some lovely memories, such as that of their own egg and spoon races.”

Rosepark Care Home situated in Uddingston; Glasgow is a part of the Renaissance Care Group which operates 17 homes across Scotland.

The Group prides itself on offering person-centred care for both residents and their families. Inclusivity, as well as health and wellbeing, are prioritised in all Renaissance Care homes, with activities carefully planned and tailored to suit residents’ needs and interests.