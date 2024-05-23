Emerald colours the anniversary celebrations of all-green retirement park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family owners and residents of a Glasgow retirement park, celebrated for its many green initiatives, are preparing to mark the community’s emerald anniversary.

Red Deer Village in Stepps says the green gemstone which traditionally distinguishes a 20-year event is fantastically fitting to its policies of running a sustainable business.

The park was acquired two decades ago by Glasgow-born brothers John and Ivan Hendry, and has been expanded by them to provide almost 100 park homes today with more planned.

Among the celebrations planned this summer will be an open day on 29 June to which residents on the park and members of the surrounding communities are being invited.

Twenty years on and Red Deer Village is home to 100-plus residents who are in or near retirement.

John and Ivan will also use the event to showcase a range of modern park homes, and to explain to anyone in or near retirement the benefits of a residential park lifestyle.

They include a peaceful living environment, a friendly community of like-minded people, and park home purchases prices well below that of similar-sized bricks-and-mortar properties.

Modern park homes, Red Deer points out, are also designed with sustainability in mind, and feature high levels of insulation and double glazing to minimise energy usage.

Over the past 20 years, the brothers have introduced a host of wildlife-friendly features in the park’s grounds which provide sweeping views across the North Lanarkshire countryside.

Residents often meet up at the park’s community centre for social events and fundraising activities.

They include the planting of thousands of high nectar-bearing flowers which provide vital foraging on which honey bees, butterflies and other pollinators can feast.

Their efforts won them this spring a special award from the David Bellamy “Blooming Marvellous” scheme which encourages businesses to take imaginative new steps to protect the natural world.

Two wildlife ponds on the park also act as a magnet for a rich variety of resident and visiting bird life, as well as damselflies and other aquatic species.

John Hendry said that Red Deer has traditionally attracted more mature couples from the Glasgow area who share he and his brother’s love of natural, tranquil surroundings:

“Many residents play a crucial role in supporting our work, and many make their gardens wildlife friendly with features such as pollen-bearing flowers and bird feeders,” he said.

“This all helps to bring about a sense of neighbourliness, enhanced by our popular community hub where residents frequently come together for social and charity fundraising activities.

“We are very much looking forward to marking our first twenty years this summer, and are also challenging residents to devise a special emerald cocktail to raise spirits even further!” said John.

Park home prices at Red Deer start from £189,000, and homes come complete with contemporary furnishings and modern fittings, plus private garden areas and parking.