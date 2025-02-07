Emmaus Glasgow awarded National Lottery Funding for grief and trauma counselling

Homelessness charity Emmaus Glasgow has been awarded funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to deliver dedicated grief and trauma counselling for people supported by the charity.

Staff supporting up to 27 individuals at its community home and charity shops, will also benefit from the cash boost, which will provide top-up training to enhance their continued care of people who are rebuilding their lives after homelessness.

This new initiative will address the profound emotional challenges faced by those with lived experience of homelessness, many of whom have endured significant loss and hardship.

Emmaus Glasgow provides not just a place to live but meaningful work opportunities, training, and a sense of belonging. This funding will further strengthen the charity’s commitment to holistic care and personal development.

One of Emmaus Glasgow's charity shops and the site of its community home at 101 Ellesmere Street, Hamiltonhill, Glasgow, G22 5QT

Kate Still, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, said: “Every day National Lottery funding is changing the lives of thousands of people in communities across Scotland. This project, delivered by Emmaus Glasgow, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work which is making a real difference to so many.”

The project is expected to launch this spring, with counselling sessions and staff training scheduled to begin shortly after.

Richard Allwood, Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus Glasgow, said: “People are forced into homelessness for a whole range of reasons, which more often than not are based in trauma. Homelessness is a harrowing situation to face, let alone experience.

“All of our trained professional support workers have many years of experience of helping individuals and delivering the tailored packages of support Emmaus Glasgow provides. We are grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for helping Emmaus deliver more help where this is needed and access to the latest training in trauma and grief for staff.”

If you would like to find out more about Emmaus Glasgow, visit: emmaus.org.uk/glasgow/