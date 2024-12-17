Emmaus Glasgow highlights impact of new people carrier on city centre soup kitchen

Over 15,000 miles and 5000 meals served thanks to £10,000 Social Impact Fund from MRA Executive Coaching

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six months after the purchase of a new people carrier, Emmaus Glasgow is celebrating the transformative impact this vital addition has had on its services for vulnerable individuals in the city centre.

Made possible through the MRA Executive Coaching (MRA) Social Impact Fund, the vehicle has enabled the charity to resume essential outreach activities, including soup kitchens and food collection services, reaching more people in need than ever before.

A Lifeline for Glasgow’s Most Vulnerable

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmaus Glasgow celebrate their new ULEZ compliant people carrier - bought thanks to the MRA Social Impact Fund

Emmaus Glasgow provides a home, support, training and work opportunities to help people move on from homelessness. The people carrier has been integral to the charity’s operations, making sure the charity can collect food donations from retailers and transport supplies for its soup kitchens.

The new vehicle is ULEZ compliant meaning the charity can drive through the city centre free of charge. Their services provide not only meals but also connection and support for those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

“Having this vehicle has been transformative for our work,” said Richard Allwood CEO at Emmaus Glasgow. “Over the past six months, we’ve clocked up over 15,000 miles, helping us serve over 5,000 meals - reaching more people, collecting essential donations more efficiently, and helping our soup kitchens run seamlessly. This vehicle is more than just transport; it’s a lifeline for the people we serve.”

A Legacy of Hope

Richard Allwood, CEO Emmaus Glasgow with Sarah Atta and her mother Isabella Lochrie

For one family, this support has a deeply personal significance. Barry, a former resident of Emmaus Glasgow, found refuge and purpose through the charity during a challenging time in his life. Although he sadly passed away in 2020, his family sees the vehicle’s contribution as a meaningful way to honour his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry’s sister, Sarah Atta became a coach though MRA’s DEI Coaching with Confidence programme, which pledges to fund professional coaching qualifications for 100 new coaches from diverse backgrounds by 2032. Sarah was awarded the £10,000 MRA Social Impact Fund to support Emmaus’s work.

Sarah said: “Losing my brother to suicide destroyed a part of us all individually and collectively as a family, and I never thought there was a possibility to heal some of this. The MRA Social Impact Fund opportunity has given us some sense of peace for Barry that I never would have imagined.

"Supporting Emmaus Glasgow in Barry’s name and hearing about the incredible difference they are making with this vehicle is truly heartwarming. Knowing that others are receiving the same care and support he did means so much to us, and it was wonderful to meet Richard to celebrate the impact the fund has had on helping the charity continue its work.”

Support from the MRA Social Impact Fund

The vehicle was funded by B Corp Executive Coaching Company Matt Radley Associate’s (MRA) Social Impact Fund, which launched in December 2023 to invest in projects that create significant social impact in communities. Each year a recipient is awarded £10,000 and four days of executive coaching to drive growth and transformation within their chosen initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nomination and selection process ensures projects chosen not only have a strong social impact but also carry deep personal significance to those who nominate them.

Matt Radley, CEO of Matthew Radley & Associates said: “Witnessing the impact our fund has had on the Emmaus community has been truly humbling. MRA’s mission to harness the power of coaching to inspire purposeful change comes to life in stories like Sarah’s.

"Supporting her journey to become a professional coach has been a privilege, but what has touched us most is hearing about the deeply personal impact this has had on Sarah’s family to be able to honour Barry’s memory in this way.

"That we’ve been able to play a small part in helping to transform lives and foster lasting change in Glasgow fills us with immense gratitude. As we create our next wave of graduates through our DEI Coaching with Confidence Programme, we can’t wait to see the impact they have on their communities too .”

Sarah is now also a member of Emmaus Glasgow to continue to support those who helped her brother at a time of need.