Escape Glasgow on a car free holiday to the Lake District

When going overseas no one thinks twice about not having a car on holiday and now businesses in Cumbria are urging visitors to take the same attitude towards holidays in one of the UK’s most popular counties.

Travelling by train to Cumbria has never been easier.Purse friendly advance rail fares mean low prices on the trains and the extension of the £3 single journey bus fares has meant onward connections are equally affordable.

Avanti West Coast calls at three stations in the county – Oxenholme, Penrith and Carlisle. With onward connections from Northern or bus routes into even the most remote of villages with Stagecoach, a car free holiday is just the ticket!

Direct routes from Glasgow to Cumbria take as little as 1.5 hours and bring weary travellers from the chaos of a big city to an idyllic and scenic rural paradise.

Once in Cumbria passengers can choose to hop off at one of three main stations.

Oxenholme is the gateway to both Kendal and Sedbergh with easy bus connections from Stagecoach. In Kendal expect to find an array of independent shops alongside high street favourites, plus attractions including a world class gallery at Abbot Hall and two fascinating museums, Quaker Tapestry Museum and Kendal Museum. Meanwhile live music, theatre and the latest blockbuster movies can be found at the Brewery Arts Centre. Kendal is also the place to hop aboard the famous 555 bus route to Keswick – said by many to be the UK’s most picturesque bus journey.

In the opposite direction, the book town on Sedbergh is picturesque and home to small independent retailers plus an the intriguing Farfield Mill, where artisans and makers work and sell their unique creations. Sedbergh is also a base from which to explore the Howgill Fell ranges.

Oxenholme is also the connection point for onward trains to Windermere where visitors will find some of the Lake District’s most popular attractions including the likes of Windermere Jetty Museum, World of Beatrix Potter, Windermere Lake Cruises and nearby Zip World. There are also a number of hiking trails, cycle routes, shops and boutiques to explore and world class hotels, spas and restaurants.

Alternatively hop off at Penrith, a town steeped in arts and heritage which can be explored via independent galleries and attractions.Penrith is also just a short bus ride away from Keswick, where on-route it’s possible to call into Rheged, a world of shops, cinema and art. From Keswick explore famous peaks such as Skiddaw or take a bus into the Borrowdale Valley and discover picturesque valleys, luxury hotels and endless walking routes. Keswick is also the home of Derwentwater Cruises and a number of museums.

Carlisle meanwhile is Cumbria’s only city and has a vibrant nightlife scene and excellent restaurants and attractions including Carlisle Cathedral and Tullie. Relatively compact, Carlisle can be easily explored on foot direct from the train station. Carlisle station also offers onward connections to quirky and intriguing towns such as Brampton or why not take to the coast and visit fishing villages and towns including Maryport and Whitehaven.

The options for exploring Cumbria without a car are both endless and effortless and whether using the train, bus or a combination of both, tickets can easily be purchased online.

For further ideas and inspiration visit: visitlakedistrict.com/carfree