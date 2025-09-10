F1 legend Damon Hill to bring first-ever UK tour to Glasgow

One of British sport’s most iconic names will tell his story onstage for the first time.

Former F1 World Champion Damon Hill will take to the stage to share his remarkable story in an exclusive live tour across the UK in 2026.

An Evening with Damon Hill, which comes to Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre on January 21, 2026, will see him take audiences through the highs, lows, and untold moments of his iconic career.

The 1996 FIA Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion is one of the sport’s most respected figures, remembered for his thrilling battles with Michael Schumacher and for partnering the late Ayrton Senna at Williams in 1994.

He’ll be joined by Tom Clarkson, acclaimed host of the official F1 podcast Beyond The Grid, to share stories from his remarkable F1 journey, as well as reflect on the 2025 season and look ahead to 2026.

Tickets to An Evening with Damon Hill in Glasgow go on sale on Friday September 12 via www.fane.co.uk/damon-hill