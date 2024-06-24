Family's journey inspires educational book on bilingualism
and live on Freeview channel 276
Embarking on the journey of raising bilingual children can be both fulfilling and demanding. In this article, we delve into our personal experiences as a family who relocated from Edinburgh to southern Italy, shedding light on the unique obstacles we encountered while striving to maintain and nurture bilingualism within our household. To lend a helping hand to other families on a similar path, we have created an educational book titled "Learn with Kumba and Kebba: English and Mandinka: Copy and Learn," which aims to teach children English and Mandinka, fostering cultural diversity and heritage.
Coming from Edinburgh, I feel proud of the inspiration I have drawn from the many great authors of the city. Attending book festivals and meeting authors in the past sparked a lot of my creativity. Amazon link](https://amzn.eu/d/bWT2iSA) As a mixed-race, bilingual family, we face distinctive challenges in our quest to raise our children with proficiency in both languages. With my husband hailing from the Mandinka tribe in Gambia, we are deeply committed to instilling Mandinka language skills in our children, enabling them to communicate with their non-English-speaking relatives and forge connections with their ancestral roots.
Within the framework of our homeschooling journey, we have authored a book under the pen name Advocate Saidy. Titled "Learn with Kumba and Kebba: English and Mandinka: Copy and Learn," this book provides engaging content that teaches children the fundamentals of Mandinka. Additionally, we have made versions available in Italian-Mandinka and German-Mandinka to cater to a wider audience.
To ensure accessibility for as many families as possible, we have priced the book affordably, earning a mere £1.17 per copy after accounting for Amazon's fees. In these economically challenging times, we firmly believe in providing affordable educational resources. The book is set to be released on Amazon on June 17th, and we hold hope that it will bridge cultures and generations through the power of language learning.Buy now
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.