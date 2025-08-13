'Firework Control Zone great news for dog welfare', says Dogs Trust Glasgow

Dogs Trust Glasgow is celebrating after receiving the news that Glasgow City Council has approved a Firework Control Zone in Broomhouse during fireworks season this year. This is the first zone to be introduced beside a Dogs Trust rehoming centre anywhere in the UK.

This news follows a 14-month-long process which saw the charity’s first application for a Firework Control Zone turned down. Dogs Trust applied again this year and is delighted with the positive outcome.

Dogs Trust Glasgow’s rehoming centre is situated within the Broomhouse area, and every year, staff witness the extreme anxiety and distress caused to dogs by fireworks. The charity applied to Glasgow Council for the zone to help alleviate the distress to over 60 dogs in their care.

The implementation of the Firework Control Zone means that between November 1 and 10, the private use of fireworks within the zone, such as back garden displays, will not be permitted. Public, organised displays will still be possible.

Gorgeous Rocky - A current resident at Dogs Trust Glasgow

It is estimated that over half of pet dogs in the UK are fearful of fireworks. Figures provided by independent vets, ScotVet, back this up. During fireworks season last year, two ScotVet practices near Dogs Trust Glasgow saw a 80% to 92% increase in dogs being prescribed calming and anti-anxiety medication.

Lee-Ann Howieson, Dogs Trust’s Regional Public Affairs Officer for Scotland said: "Fireworks season is a really difficult time for all the team at Dogs Trust Glasgow due to the distress they witness in the dogs in our care, so we are delighted that our application has been successful this year. We believe that it is a much-needed positive step forward for dog welfare in the area and will also encourage a cultural shift and change in attitude towards the use of fireworks.

“We would like to thank Glasgow City Council, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for considering our application and introducing the zone. Special thanks also to everyone in the local community who participated in the consultation and supported our application. Their support has been vital, as has that of the MSPs and Councillors in the area.

“We certainly hope it will be a much quieter and less distressing fireworks season this year, not only for our dogs, but for all dogs living in the local area.”

Anyone aware of fireworks being set off in the zone during November 1 and 10 should report it to Police Scotland.

Further information about the Broomhouse Firework Control Zone can be found on Glasgow City Council’s website: www.glasgow.gov.uk/article/13533/Broomhouse-Firework-Control-Zone-FCZ