First look at new 'state of the art' live music venue Berlinkys in Glasgow

The 'one of its kind' bar and entertainment space is set to open on Sauchiehall Street on Friday 4 October, 2024.

Bosses behind a brand-new live entertainment bar in Glasgow have revealed a first look at the £2.3 million venue ahead of its opening on Sauchiehall Street later this week.

Berlinkys has released a sneak peek digital mock-up video of what the state-of-the-art entertainment space will look like when it opens the doors to the public from 12pm on Friday 4 October 2024.

The video shows the completed venue with flamboyant décor, chic lighting and a state-of-the-art stage as the focal point of the ground floor, which has been cleverly positioned at the heart of the venue, so guests can enjoy the entertainment from wherever they are seated.

Berlinkys have released a sneak peak of what the Glasgow venue will look like once opened

It also shows a stylish bar area with plenty of room to dance and socialise, as well as a relaxed lounge towards the back of the venue, with plush furnishings and a cosy fireplace creating a more intimate feel.

The upper floor of the venue provides a central viewing platform towards the ground floor stage with plenty of additional seating, as well as another bar, ‘The Gallery’ private entertaining and corporate space and a smaller stage for more intimate gigs.

Brendan Curran, Operations Manager at Berlinkys, said: “We’re just days away from opening our doors to our first guests and we couldn’t be more excited.

“We’ve spent months bringing this vision to life and we can’t believe it’s nearly time to share it with the world.

“There is something for everyone at Berlinkys – whether it’s dancing on the tables with your friends until 3am or catching up with your nearest and dearest over a drink and some homecooked food, we’ve got it all.”

Berlinkys is currently hiring for a variety of job roles, including chefs and front of house staff.

To find out more, and to submit your application, go to: www.berlinkys.com/berlinkys-jobs

To keep up to date with venue and its exciting line-up of upcoming live music and entertainment, as well as details of how to sign up to exclusive access to parties, offers and show nights, follow Berlinkys on Facebook and Instagram or visit: www.berlinkys.com