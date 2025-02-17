First look images of new luxury show home at Newmains North Lanarkshire

Scottish luxury home builder, Briar Homes, has officially opened the doors to its new show home at Willowfields, the company’s latest development, located in the historic village of Newmains.

Willowfields, a development of 27 luxury three-bedroom semi-detached and terraced homes, strikes the perfect balance between modern convenience and serene natural surroundings. This exclusive development offers easy access to local amenities, including Strathclyde Country Park, Clyde Valley Family Park, excellent local schools, and the New College Lanarkshire Cumbernauld Campus. With exceptional transport links to Glasgow and surrounding areas, Willowfields is an ideal choice for both families and commuters, providing a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life while offering all the comforts of contemporary living.

Designed by Alison Harding of AMW Designs, the stunning show home seamlessly combines contemporary design with timeless elegance, inspiring discerning buyers of the welcoming living experience on offer in the heart of North Lanarkshire. Bathed in calming creams, the space provides a peaceful retreat that perfectly captures the tranquil atmosphere of Willowfields.

Each home in this thoughtfully designed collection has been meticulously crafted to suit a variety of lifestyles, with every detail carefully considered to balance both luxury and functionality. Behind the traditional facades, these homes feature spacious open-plan layouts, smart living spaces, and elegant finishes that bring comfort and style to every corner. With three distinct home styles starting from 1,028ft², Willowfields offers larger-than-average properties designed to accommodate evolving family needs while providing generous and adaptable living spaces.

Sustainability is at the heart of the development, with innovative design measures enhancing the environmental performance of each home. On-site energy production through integrated PV panels helps lower reliance on external energy supplies. A highly efficient dual-zone heating system, alongside a gas combi boiler with a cost-effective flue gas heat recovery system, further enhances energy efficiency.

Ainslie McCrone, Sales & Marketing Manager at Briar Homes Ltd, commented: "Each home has been designed to give residents more—more space, more comfort, and more style—while preserving the charm of the local area. Whether you’re stepping onto the property ladder, expanding your family, or looking for your forever home, Willowfields offers something truly special.

"With its blend of traditional character and modern convenience, Willowfields is more than just a place to live—it’s a place to thrive. We’ve created a community that perfectly complements a wide range of lifestyles, offering a picturesque backdrop for your next chapter."

1 . Contributed Willowfields Internal Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Willowfields Internal Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Willowfields Internal Photo: Submitted