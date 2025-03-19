Five-year-old superfan impresses Scots basketball team with Lego arena

Scotland’s professional basketball club, Caledonia Gladiators, were left in awe when five-year-old superfan Rory Kennedy created an incredible Lego replica of their home arena.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory, from Elderslie, Renfrewshire, spent days meticulously planning every detail of his work-of-art and hunted high and low for the perfect parts to ensure it mirrored the excitement of a real game day experience.

As part of the Lego creation, Rory included the club’s beloved mascot Maximoose, fans cheering for the Gladiators, disappointed supporters for the away team, and even a media station complete with Walkie Talkies. A nod to his favourite part of the game day, Rory made sure to add ice cream and hotdogs—his go-to snacks at every match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory also added the club’s iconic sword to the creation, which is used to symbolise the true Scottish heritage of the country’s professional franchise

Rory's lego arena

Rory was invited along to meet the men’s team on court ahead of their 68-57 win against Bristol Flyers on Sunday 16 March. The victory marked the team’s first home win since Jonny Bunyan became head coach in January. Earlier that day, the women’s team also triumphed at home with a 47-38 win over Manchester Basketball.

To show appreciation for Rory's unwavering support, the club gifted him a hamper full of Caledonia Gladiators merch, including a signed foam finger from his favourite players and a basketball to continue his own training.

Rory said: “I love coming to the games and making different things from Lego, so I wanted to make my own arena. I get a hot dog at every game, so I made sure I could find one for my Lego character to eat in the stand and I even found all the parts to make Maximoose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge fan of basketball, local supporter Rory is a season ticket holder and also plays in the 5-6 year-old club, which is part of the community outreach programme, allowing children the opportunity to learn to play at the home arena.

Caledonia Gladiators and Rory Kennedy

Emma Kennedy, Rory’s mother, said: “Rory is such a big fan of the game, and seeing his Lego arena come to life and sharing it with the team was an unforgettable moment for us. He was very particular about the details, from the sword and shield to the hot dogs and ice cream. It was amazing to watch him meet his favourite players and tell them all about his design—and even more special that the team won.”

Tony McDaid, CEO of Caledonia Gladiators, added: “Our fans are the heart and soul of the club, and seeing our youngest supporters channel their passion into something so creative is the highest form of appreciation we could hope for. Rory’s Lego masterpiece was nothing short of impressive, and it truly captured the spirit of a game day here at Playsport Arena.

And Fraser Malcolm of Caledonia Gladiators men’s team, said: "It was incredible to see Rory’s Lego version of our arena. The level of detail he put into it was amazing, and it really shows the passion and creativity of our youngest fans. It's moments like these that remind us why we play the game—not just for the victories, but for the fans who support us every step of the way. We’re grateful for Rory’s support, and we’re thrilled he had the chance to share his creation with us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the men’s and women’s Caledonia Gladiators teams continue to go head-to-head across the UK as part of the Super League Basketball Championships.

With only limited home games left to play at the club’s Playsport Arena in East Kilbride, get your tickets now for the full game day experience.