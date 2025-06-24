Flats in Kirkintilloch transformed with award-winning £2.1m energy efficiency retrofit upgrades

This project was named the Large Scale Project of the Year at the Scottish Energy Efficiency Awards 2025

Leading Scottish energy efficiency services provider Union Technical has completed a landmark retrofit project upgrading 35 flats at Kelvin Court, Kirkintilloch.

Delivered in partnership with Hanover Scotland Housing Association, Union Technical fully upgraded 35 flats for elderly and vulnerable residents with installations including a full roof upgrade, solar PV installation, cavity and external wall insulation, high heat retention storage heaters, triple glazed UPVC windows, among other energy efficiency upgrades.

The project has led to an estimated annual energy savings of 132,161 kWh, improving the flat EPC rating from D to B and reducing carbon emissions by 65.58 tonnes each year. Additionally, tenants are benefiting from substantial financial savings, with the average energy cost per flat coming down from £539 to £268.

Recognised for its successes, this project was named the winner of the Large Scale Project Award at the Scottish Energy Efficiency Awards 2025.

The £2.1 million project was funded by Hanover Scotland Housing Association, with £537,977 allocated from the Scottish Housing Net Zero Heat Fund.

Chris Cogan, construction director at Union Technical who led on this project said:"We’re proud to have delivered this transformative retrofit project for residents in Kirkintilloch in partnership with Hanover Scotland Housing Association. By incorporating innovative technologies, we've not only improved the energy performance of these homes but significantly enhanced the comfort, wellbeing, and quality of life for residents. These upgrades will help make homes warmer and more affordable to heat, which is especially important in today’s cost-of-living climate.

“We wanted to go further than just the upgrades to the accommodation by also refurbishing the shared garden space, creating a safe and accessible outdoor environment for residents to enjoy - marking the completion of a project that puts people and sustainability at its heart."

A standout feature of this project is the use of the Allume Solshare grid system, a cutting-edge solution that optimises solar energy distribution across multiple dwellings.

Additionally, the solar energy captured is stored in high-retention heaters, allowing residents to use the energy when needed, further reducing waste and maximising efficiency.

Beyond the energy efficiency upgrades, Union Technical also delivered a package of community benefits onsite. The centrepiece was the transformation of the shared garden area, which now features a drying green, new seating and benches, and accessible raised flower beds.

This upgraded outdoor space was thoughtfully designed to enhance residents’ quality of life, prioritising accessibility, comfort, and social connection.

Clare Dodd, Head of Investment & Sustainability at Hanover Scotland Housing Association, said:“We were pleased to work alongside Union Technical on this project at Kelvin Court, part of the Hanover Scotland social housing portfolio.

The works have significantly improved the energy efficiency, safety, and long-term resilience of the building which aligns with Hanover Scotland’s commitment to providing sustainable and secure homes for our customers.”