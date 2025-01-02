Football stars support Capability Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Scotland's most recognisable football figures have been appointed as ambassadors for one of Scotland's leading disability charities.

Former football star and SFA Chief Executive, Gordon Smith, and ex-Rangers and Motherwell midfielder and Derby County manager, Billy Davies, will use their influence to champion Capability Scotland's work across Scotland.

Both ambassadors will play a key role in vital fundraising campaigns, aimed at raising funds to provide life-changing support for disabled people and their families.

Speaking about his appointment, Gordon Smith said: “Capability Scotland is a charity I have admired for a long time, and I’m honoured to step into this ambassadorial role.

“This role gives me the chance to make a real difference – whether that’s through opening doors to football networks, attending fundraising events like golf days, or sharing Capability Scotland’s message far and wide.”

Gordon’s track record of advocacy includes his position as Chairman of the Variety Club, where he has worked to improve the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children.

Joining Gordon Smith is Billy Davies, a talented midfielder in his playing days for clubs such as Rangers and Motherwell and managed clubs including Motherwell, Nottingham Forest and Derby County he is widely regarded as one of Scotland’s top football managerial talents.

Billy Davies described his enthusiasm for the role: “From the first moment I connected with Capability Scotland, I wanted to get involved however I could.

“This is a charity doing incredible work, and I’m proud to be part of it. I’ll be helping to promote campaigns, sharing its message through my networks, and supporting fundraising efforts wherever I can.”

Both ambassadors will support Capability Scotland’s work for the foreseeable future, with a particular focus on fundraising activities.

Their involvement will include attending key events, acting as speakers, and leveraging their connections to help raise awareness for the charity.

Sean Donachie, Deputy Director of Adult Services at Capability Scotland welcomed the football legends on board: “We’re extremely excited to have Gordon and Billy join us as ambassadors.

“Their passion for giving back and willingness to get involved will be invaluable to our work.

“Capability Scotland has ambitious plans to support more disabled people and their families across the country. With Gordon and Billy by our side, we’ll be able to reach new audiences, secure vital funding, and continue making an impact where it’s needed most.”

Gordon Smith, celebrated for his footballing career at Rangers, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Manchester City, also brings vast experience as an agent and executive within the sport. He has been instrumental in improving pathways for young footballers through the Home Nations Agreement.

Billy Davies, meanwhile, is recognised for leading Derby County to promotion via the 2007 Play-Offs and taking Nottingham Forest to the brink of the Premier League on multiple occasions.

Capability Scotland is a charity delivering care, support, and education for disabled children and adults across Scotland. It has a range of facilities and services across the country which helps the people they support to achieve the best outcomes in their lives, no matter their needs.

For more information on Capability Scotland, visit: https://www.capability.scot/